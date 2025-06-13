Why America’s spending priorities wipe out global health progress

By Bob Marley Achura (PhD)

Global Health Policy Expert | June 2025

In 2024, Americans spent $17.13 billion on toilet paper. That’s not a typo.

It’s more than three times what the U.S. government spent on health aid to the entire African continent, home to over 1.4 billion people facing some of the world’s most devastating disease burdens.

Let me give that some context.

While U.S. grocery carts were filled with soft, two-ply comfort, Africa received just $5.82 billion in health support from the U.S., a figure that had to stretch across HIV treatment, malaria prevention, maternal health services, pandemic preparedness, and fragile public health systems in over 50 countries.

Zoom in on Uganda. This small East African country received $471 million in U.S. health aid in 2024.

It supported over 1.3 million people living with HIV/AIDS, kept thousands of health workers employed, and sustained national disease control programs. But in early 2025, aid cuts slashed over $160 million from that support. Clinics closed. Lives were put at risk. Frontline heroes lost their jobs.

Compare that to the $17 billion that went into American bathrooms.

What This Tells Us!

This isn’t an attack on personal hygiene. It’s a plea for global perspective.

Budgets are more than accounting tools—they’re moral documents. And the U.S. budget tells a story where domestic convenience outweighs international survival. It’s a sobering reality: the lives of millions in Africa depend on political winds in Washington, while comfort items enjoy consistent consumer loyalty.

But this isn’t just a moral failure—it’s a strategic one.

When the U.S. pulls back from global health investment, it creates power vacuums that authoritarian rivals are quick to fill. China is expanding its influence in Africa not just with infrastructure, but with medicine, research, and long-term health partnerships. Every dollar the U.S. divests from health diplomacy is a dollar it hands to its competitors, at the cost of human lives.

A Call to Recalibrate

Imagine redirecting just 10% of toilet paper spending, $1.7 billion, to global health programs. Uganda’s health budget could double. Regional laboratories could expand. Millions more could receive treatment, vaccinations, and basic care.

This is not about charity. It’s about shared survival.

Diseases don’t respect borders. Ebola, #COVID-19, and drug-resistant TB have shown us that. The next outbreak could emerge in a poorly funded clinic in Gulu, and land in Chicago days later. Strengthening Africa’s health systems is strengthening America’s biosecurity.

What Needs to Happen?

We need U.S. policymakers to stop treating global health aid as a luxury and start treating it as critical infrastructure. Health funding should be predictable, protected, and scaled, not cut with every political shift. Citizens must also demand that their tax dollars reflect a world they want to live in, interconnected, compassionate, and prepared.

The choice isn’t between toilet paper and treatment. The real choice is between short-term convenience and long-term consequences.

The U.S. has the resources to do both. The question is: Does it have the will?

Bob Marley Achura is a global health and development policy expert with over two decades of experience in reproductive health, health systems strengthening, and donor coordination across sub-Saharan Africa.