42 Ugandans safely evacuated from Iran amid rising tensions with Israel

The Government of Uganda has successfully evacuated 42 students and two diplomatic staff from the Islamic Republic of Iran, following the outbreak of hostilities between Iran and Israel that began on June 13, 2025.

The evacuation effort was coordinated by the Uganda Embassy in Tehran, which, in collaboration with the Embassy in Ankara and under the guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters, set up an Emergency Evacuation Coordination Centre in neighboring Türkiye.

In response to the escalating security situation, Ugandans in Iran were registered for evacuation, and land transport was arranged to Türkiye. The Republic of Türkiye accepted Uganda’s request to grant visas on arrival, facilitating the urgent movement of evacuees to safety.

The evacuation centre is being overseen by Amb. Twaha Matata, Charge d’Affaires a.i., with support from Mr. Oscar J. Edule, Minister Counsellor, and Mr. Mark Agaba , Financial Attaché at the Uganda Embassy in Tehran. The centre will remain operational until all Ugandan nationals are safely repatriated from Iran.

The evacuees were received on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the Bargarzan border by Mr. Julius Malinga, Second Secretary; Ms. Zainah Nabirye of the Uganda Embassy in Tehran; and Mr. Mubarak Daka from the Uganda Embassy in Ankara. The group is currently en route to Istanbul and is expected to fly back to Uganda aboard a commercial chartered aircraft.

Efforts are ongoing to register and coordinate the evacuation of any remaining Ugandans still inside Iran. The Ministry urges relatives and members of the public who have information about Ugandans who may still be trapped in Iran to contact the following officers: Amb. Twaha Matata, CDA a.i – +256 772 594096, Mr. Oscar Edule, Minister Counsellor – +256 702 020277 and Mr. Julius Malinga, Second Secretary – +256 782 572879

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to monitor the situation closely and reaffirms its commitment to the safety and well-being of all Ugandans abroad.