UPDF launches operation harmony to evict illegal pastoralists in Acholi and Lango sub-regions

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has officially launched the first phase of Operation Harmony, aimed at evicting unauthorised pastoralist groups from the Acholi and Lango sub-regions.

The announcement was made during a Security Coordination Meeting held at the 5th Infantry Division Headquarters in Acholi Pii, Pader District. The meeting was chaired by the 5th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Keith Katungi, and attended by members of the district security committees from Apac and Pader.

The joint operation, which began immediately, will focus primarily on the Aswa, Maruzi ranches, and Apac Forest areas. This first phase is expected to last 30 days, after which the second phase will expand to cover the entire Acholi and Lango sub-regions.

The operation follows a directive from the President, seeking to address ongoing land conflicts reportedly caused by the influx of pastoralists, especially those settling without proper fencing, water sources, or authorisation. The division commander emphasised that the crackdown is targeting those without legitimate claims or proper infrastructure.

Maj Gen Katungi urged security committee members to lend their full support to the UPDF in parallel operations aimed at curbing the illegal charcoal trade in Northern Uganda. He warned against collaboration with external charcoal dealers, stating, “Let us stop risking our country.”

In addition, the government, through Nobert Mao, is putting in place peace customary certificates of ownership to residents in the Acholi and Lango sub-regions aimed at promoting formal land tenure and reducing future disputes.

The operation is being conducted jointly with other ongoing efforts under the UPDF’s 4th Division, covering additional districts in the region.