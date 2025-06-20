Equity Bank champions lifesaving blood donation drive in downtown Kampala

Equity Bank Uganda on Thursday organized a public blood donation drive at Mini Price, one of Kampala’s busiest downtown hubs, in a concerted effort to support national health services during World Blood Donor Week.

The bustling streets turned into a community health zone as music played, banners fluttered, and trained medical professionals welcomed volunteers. Dozens of participants — from first-time donors to regular contributors — rolled up their sleeves to give blood. By midday, the turnout had already surpassed expectations.

Barbra Among, Communications Manager at Equity Bank, stressed the urgency of routine blood donations and the bank’s commitment to community health.

“We organized this drive to respond to a very real crisis — hospitals across the country are facing critical blood shortages,” Among said. “By coming here to Mini Price, in the heart of the city, we’re making it easier for the public to participate in something that truly saves lives.”

She noted that blood donation is not only a health imperative but also a moral responsibility.

“You don’t have to be a doctor to save lives. Just showing up and donating a pint of blood can make all the difference,” she added. “We’re proud to support the Ministry of Health and the Uganda Blood Transfusion Service in this vital work.”

According to the Uganda Blood Transfusion Service, the country needs at least 450,000 units of blood annually, but collection efforts often fall short — especially during school holidays when student donations typically drop.