USE lifts suspension on Umeme Limited after concession expiry

The Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) has lifted the suspension of Umeme Limited, which was instituted in March 2025 following the expiry of its electricity distribution concession agreement and the subsequent handover of operations to the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).

The suspension, initiated on March 31, 2025, was made in the interest of investor protection and market transparency. It was prompted by public speculation surrounding the end of the concession and the determination of the final buyout amount due to Umeme.

On the same day the suspension was imposed, the Government of Uganda paid Umeme $118 million (approximately Shs432.677 billion) as part of the concession exit settlement.

During the suspension period, Umeme was prohibited from trading and from submitting progress reports or propositions to the Exchange regarding its operational status. The USE explained that this measure was necessary to maintain an orderly market while awaiting key disclosures.

“The involuntary suspension instituted on Umeme Limited on 31st March 2025 and further extended to 12th June 2025 has been lifted.” USE said,

Trading on the Umeme counter resumed following the expiration of the suspension and the subsequent publication of the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

While trading has officially resumed, the USE advised investors to exercise caution and ensure they make informed decisions when dealing in Umeme shares.

The USE further stated that meme Limited will continue to provide timely updates on the decision to pursue full recovery of all outstanding sums due through arbitration in London, as stipulated in the concession agreements with the Government of Uganda. The company will also ensure compliance with continuing listing obligations by keeping the public informed of any material developments.