SC Villa terminates contract with head coach Morley Byekwaso

Record Uganda Premier League champions, Sports Club Villa have announced the mutual termination of their contract with head coach Morley Byekwaso. The decision, effective immediately follows a series of internal discussions between the coach and the club’s management.

In an official statement, the club noted: “Sports Club Villa informs the public that it has mutually agreed to part ways with its Head Coach Mr. Morley Byekwaso effective 18th June 2025. This decision was reached following constructive discussions between the Club management and Coach Morley with both parties agreeing that a mutual separation is in the best interest of the club moving forward.”

Byekwaso, who joined SC Villa over two years ago, had served in various technical capacities. Despite falling short of delivering the league title, he is credited with improving the team’s playing style and nurturing several young talents. His departure marks the end of a tenure that brought flashes of brilliance, but also inconsistency on the pitch.

Club President Omar Ahmed Mandela expressed gratitude for Byekwaso’s service:

“We would like to thank Morley for his commitment and contribution to the Club. This was a mutual decision, reached respectfully, and we wish him nothing but the very best in his future coaching endeavours. He has done us proud.”

Before joining SC Villa, Byekwaso had stints with several Ugandan football outfits. He served as assistant and later interim head coach at KCCA FC, where he briefly led the team in continental competitions. He also coached the Uganda U-20 national team (Hippos), guiding them to the final of the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania — one of his most notable achievements. Despite his promise, he was later relieved of his duties at KCCA FC in 2023 after a string of underwhelming performances.

SC Villa has promised to immediately begin the search for a new head coach to guide the team into the upcoming season.

“The Club remains focused on its objectives and will now turn its attention to identifying a new Head Coach who can build on its foundations and guide the team towards achieving its targets,” the statement read.

Villa noted, “Further announcements regarding the Technical Team will be made in due course. The Club urges its fans to remain steadfast in their support as it prepares for the upcoming season.”

Byekwaso now joins the growing list of seasoned Ugandan coaches currently out of club management, as speculation begins on where his next opportunity might lie.