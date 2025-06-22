Sharitsi Kutesa quits as Soda Kaguta enters Mawogola North race

Mawogola North Member of Parliament Sharitsi Kutesa Musherure has quit the 2026 race.

Ms Kutesa cited the unfortunate of incidents in the 2021 race as to why she is vacating the same race. She says incidents like brutality and insecurity have made her step down.

“After a meeting with H. E The President and chairman of the NRM party, my elder and leader and my high regard for his guidance, and not subject our supporters to the theatres, brutality and insecurity that they endured in the previous Ssembabule NRM primary elections and safe guard the unity of our people, to maintain the unity of the NRM party, I take this opportunity to thank H.E the President, the people of Mawogola North, especially my supporters for the opportunity to serve them as their leader, servant and Member of Parliament from 2021 to date. I have tendered selfless service to the people because it is my duty and calling to do so” Ms Kutesa wrote.

Ms Kutesa’s exit leaves Mr Godfrey Aine Kaguta Sodo as the favorite replacement given his previous upper hand in the same race. Supporters of the two contestants have clashed before leaving many brutalised.

Below is Ms Kutesa’s letter in full

As we prepare for the upcoming part primaries that will be held on July 16, we are down back to the unfortunate events that took place during the same exercise of 2021. The people of Mawogola North were not able to exercise their constitutional right to choose their leader freely. Which is the very essence of elections. It is therefore, against this background that interventions to avert a similar situation have been considered.

After a meeting with H. E The President and chairman of the NRM party, my elder and leader and my high regard for his guidance, and not subject our supporters to the theatres, brutality and insecurity that they endured in the previous Ssembabule NRM primary elections and safe guard the unity of our people, to maintain the unity of the NRM party, I take this opportunity to thank H.E the President, the people of Mawogola North, especially my supporters for the opportunity to serve them as their leader, servant and Member of Parliament from 2021 to date. I have tendered selfless service to the people because it is my duty and calling to do so.

My supporters, I owe you a debt of gratitude for your love, sacrifice and dedication. Together, we have made tremendous progress in uplifting the living conditions of our people, repaired and built roads, education and health infrastructure. But above all, we have ensured unity and tranquillity in our area.

Special thanks to my Goberera Initiative team and its leadership. Your sterling performance in following up on government programmes has set an example of how we can achieve with dedication. It remains both a challenge and an inspiration to us all and future leaders.

I have taken this decision with a heavy heart, knowing fully well how much disappointment you will all endure, but I take comfort in the knowledge and belief that it is in the ashes of such setbacks that the seed of future germinates.

I remain ready to serve you.

God bless you.

Sharitsi Kutesa Musherure, MP