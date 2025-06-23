Uganda condemns unproved attack on Iran, calls for dialogue and respect for international law

Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo has urged Muslim nations to strengthen unity in the face of rising global hostility, armed conflicts, and attacks on Muslim communities.

He made the call while addressing the 51st Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Speaking to representatives of OIC member states, Gen. Odongo strongly condemned the recent unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran by Israel.

“This attack is not only unjustified but represents a broader pattern of hostility towards the Muslim world and a clear violation of international law,” Odongo said.

“Uganda stands with the people of Iran and supports their right to defend themselves.”

He also reaffirmed Uganda’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, stressing the need for justice, self-determination, and an end to occupation.

“The plight of the Palestinian people continues to reflect a failure of the international system to protect the vulnerable and uphold basic human rights,” he said.

The strikes came amidst escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, following years of proxy conflicts, cyberattacks and direct military engagements. In April 2025, Israeli warplanes reportedly targeted Iranian military infrastructure in retaliation for Tehran’s increasing support to militant groups in the region, particularly in Syria and Lebanon.

On regional issues, the minister called for diplomatic and peaceful solutions to the crises in Sudan and Somalia. He emphasized that only unity, dialogue, and adherence to international norms can bring about lasting peace in the Muslim world and beyond.

Gen. Odongo further expressed Uganda’s ongoing commitment to the global fight against terrorism and highlighted the important role of education in driving change. He thanked the OIC for its continued support to the Islamic University in Uganda.

“The Islamic University in Uganda has become a centre of excellence in science, innovation, and women’s education. We are grateful for the OIC’s partnership in this effort,” he noted.

The minister assured the gathering that Uganda remains a steadfast partner for peace, dialogue, and development, both within the Islamic world and on the global stage.