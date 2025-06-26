Uganda overtakes Ethiopia to become Africa’s top coffee exporter

Uganda has become Africa’s leading coffee exporter after overtaking Ethiopia for the first time in recent history, according to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

In May 2025 alone, Uganda exported 793,445 60-kilogram bags of coffee, equivalent to 47,606.7 metric tons, earning approximately $243 million in revenue. This volume surpasses Ethiopia’s export tally of 43,481.02 tons for the same month, marking a significant turning point in the continent’s competitive coffee trade.

“Uganda’s coffee industry has reached a historic milestone,” the ministry said in a statement issued in Kampala.

The ministry added, “The country has now emerged as Africa’s leading coffee exporter, signaling a decisive shift in regional trade dynamics.”

While Ethiopia has long been regarded as the birthplace of Arabica coffee and a continental export leader, Uganda’s steady growth—driven by reforms, farmer education, and market expansion—has propelled the country into the spotlight.

The Ministry credited Uganda’s success to deliberate government interventions, including stricter quality control measures, intensive farmer training programs, and improved access to high-yielding seedlings and fertilizers. These measures, the statement said, have enhanced both the quantity and quality of Ugandan coffee, making it increasingly competitive in international markets.

“Ugandan coffee is now prized globally for its rich, diverse flavor profiles, particularly its Robusta and highland Arabica varieties,” the ministry added.

Industry analysts point to Uganda’s strategic focus on value addition and farmer empowerment—championed by agencies like the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA)—as key drivers behind the country’s upward trajectory in the global coffee value chain.

With the main coffee harvest season underway across major growing areas, including the Central, Eastern, and Western regions, officials anticipate even higher volumes in the coming months.

Uganda is currently the world’s largest exporter of Robusta coffee, and the second-largest coffee producer in Africa after Ethiopia, which grows mostly Arabica. However, in terms of export volumes, Uganda has now taken the lead—thanks to a strong logistical network and favorable export policies.

“This achievement is not just a statistical win, but a testament to the resilience and innovation of our farmers and traders,” said a senior ministry official.

Uganda exports coffee to more than 30 countries, with major destinations including: Italy, Germany, Spain, India, Sudan, Belgium, China, Algeria, United States and Morocco.

The broad global footprint reflects Uganda’s success in meeting the quality and certification standards of both traditional and emerging markets.

As global demand for specialty and sustainably produced coffee continues to rise, Uganda’s challenge will be to maintain its export momentum while also increasing domestic value addition and brand visibility.

Government officials say continued investment in processing infrastructure, farmer cooperatives, climate-smart practices, and digital tools for traceability will be essential for sustaining growth.