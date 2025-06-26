Victoria University opens July 2025 Intake: Your step-by-step application guide

Victoria University, Uganda’s leading private institution has officially opened applications for its July 2025 intake. With three intakes each year, this mid-year window offers a great opportunity for students ready to begin or advance their academic journey without waiting for the next academic calendar.

If you’re considering applying, here’s a simple, step-by-step guide to walk you through the process:

Step 1: Complete the Online Application Form

Visit Victoria University’s official website at www.vu.ac.ug and fill out the application form. Ensure all information is accurate and up to date to avoid processing delays.

For international undergraduate applicants, required documents include:

· A copy of a diploma certificate (if applicable), certified by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE)

· A copy of an equated certificate (if applicable) from NCHE

· A copy of an equated secondary certificate from UNEB

· A valid form of identification (national ID, passport, or birth certificate)

Step 2: Application Fee Payment

After submitting the online form, you will receive a mobile payment prompt. The application fee is Shs50,000 for Ugandan applicants and Shs60,000 for international students. Complete this payment promptly to proceed.

Step 3: Application Review

Your application will only be reviewed once the application fee has been received. The admissions team will verify that all documents meet the necessary requirements.

Step 4: Further Instructions

If your application passes the initial review, you may be required to pay an admission fee—Shs200,000 for Ugandan students and Shs235,000 for international applicants. You may also be asked to submit any missing documents or correct incomplete information.

Step 5: Admission Decision

Victoria University is committed to a fast and efficient admissions process. Once your application is fully reviewed, you should receive your admission letter within one to two business days. In case of any delays, applicants are encouraged to contact the university’s admissions office for assistance.