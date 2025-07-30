FDC endorses Nandala Mafabi as party’s 2026 flag-bearer after Amuriat steps aside

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has officially endorsed its Secretary General, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, as its presidential flag-bearer for the 2026 general election, following the voluntary withdrawal of party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

Amuriat agreed to step down in a bid to maintain party unity and boost FDC’s strategic positioning ahead of the polls.

Speaking shortly after stepping aside, Amuriat said, “I have therefore taken the decision to step down and support Rt. Hon. Nathan Nandala Mafabi as our Flagbearer. For unity. For progress. For the good of the party.”

In a Facebook statement, FDC’s official communication team reinforced that the selection was part of a deliberate effort to avoid internal fractures and present a unified front for the 2026 elections.

Nathan Nandala Mafabi, born on January 17, 1966, hails from Sironko District and holds degrees in economics, statistics, law, and education including postgraduate qualifications in legal practice and tax administration from prestigious institutions like Makerere University and the Uganda Management Institute. A seasoned politician, Mafabi has represented Budadiri County West in Parliament since 2001, winning five consecutive terms with strong majorities most recently securing 85% of the vote. During his tenure, he served as Leader of the Opposition (2011–2020) and chaired key parliamentary committees such as the Public Accounts Committee and the Committee on the Economy. He also holds the position of Vice Chair of the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank & IMF.

Mafabi’s reputation as a finance-savvy, principled leader with deep grassroots support and strategic acumen has made him a trusted figure within FDC and beyond. His professional background and record of public accountability have earned him widespread respect, even among political opponents. As an accountant, lawyer, and long-serving MP, Mafabi is often praised for his sharp intellect, incorruptible stance and unwavering commitment to public service.

The decision to back Mafabi reflects FDC’s desire to heal past divisions and unify ahead of a pivotal election where Uganda faces a crowded field including Yoweri Museveni (NRM), seeking an unsurpassed sixth term; Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) of the National Unity Platform; Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation; and other opposition leaders like Mathias Mpuuga, Norbert Mao and Joseph Kabuleta.

Within FDC, sources confirm that elders had long urged consensus to avoid a repeat of previous leadership rifts that led to defections and weakened the party’s electoral standing.

This moment marks a critical rebranding phase for FDC. Supporting a seasoned legislator with robust technical and political credentials signals a shift toward a more unified, professional, and campaign-ready platform.

FDC has announced plans to unveil a detailed campaign roadmap in the coming months, outlining national mobilisation strategies, thematic priorities, and candidate deployment across constituencies. As Nathan Nandala Mafabi takes up the mantle of FDC’s 2026 presidential hopeful, all eyes are on how the party will rally behind his candidacy. Will this internal realignment revive FDC’s electoral credibility and unify Uganda’s opposition? Time will reveal whether Mafabi’s blend of experience, integrity and grassroots mobilisation can break the long-standing incumbency.