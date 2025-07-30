Rotary Governor Geoffrey Kitakule commends PKF Uganda for Shs16m donation to upgrade Mengo Hospital Dialysis Centre

PKF Uganda has partnered with Rotary Club of Kampala South with a Generous Shs16 million Contribution towards the upgrade of the Mengo Hospital Dialysis Centre. Established in 2022 through a partnership with the Rotary Club of Kampala South, the Mengo Dialysis Unit began with three dialysis beds and has since carried out over 3,000 dialysis sessions.

Currently, the unit serves approximately 14 patients per day, offering affordable and accessible care to individuals with kidney disease.

Speaking about the Shs16 million donation from his office, Rotary District Governor of District 9213, Geoffrey Martin Kitakule, reaffirmed Rotary’s commitment to supporting the unit in its expansion and affordability efforts. He thanked PKF Uganda for Uniting For Good with the Rotary Club of Kampala South in supporting such a noble cause that aligns with the core values of Rotary to extend affordable health care services to the public.

This donation by PKF will support the center to acquire machines that will further lower the costs of Dialysis although the Dialysis costs at Mengo Hospital remain the most affordable in the country but are still out of reach to many.

President Faridah Namutebi of the Rotary Club of Kampala South extended her sincerest gratitude to PKF Uganda for their continued generosity and dedication to the Rotary Kampala South shared mission. This additional Shs16,000,000 will further empower the Rotary Club of Kampala South to continue this vital work and expand the Dialysis center, to touch more lives.

“ This is a testament to the power of partnership and the incredible impact we can make when we work together. Let’s celebrate this fantastic news and look forward to the even greater good we can achieve with PKF Uganda’s continued support!” President Faridah Namutebi Rotary Club of Kampala South

The set up of Mengo Dialysis Unit was initiated to address the critical need for affordable dialysis—a challenge both locally and globally. We call on all partners to help us lower these costs so that even the average Ugandan can access this essential care. President Faridah Namutebi said.

This year, Rotary District 9213 has campaigned under the hashtag #RotaryEyamba to show the impact Rotary has on the Ugandan community, and the partnership with PKF Uganda is a testimony that Rotary is indeed Uniting for Good with like-minded partners, and it is here to help improve lives.