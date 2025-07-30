Equity Bank shines with team spirit at Corporate League in Luzira

The Luzira Prisons Grounds came alive with energy and camaraderie on Sunday, July 27, 2025 as Equity Bank Uganda made a vibrant appearance at the second season of the Corporate Sports Network (CSN), under the theme “Networking Through Sports.”

More than 40 companies gathered for the action-packed day, featuring football, basketball, darts, netball, volleyball, swimming, and fun games creating a dynamic platform for corporate networking through athletic competition.

Equity Bank Uganda, a new entrant to this year’s CSN season, embraced the spirit of the event with remarkable enthusiasm, living out their motto: “We don’t just support sport. We live it.” Their staff took to the pitches and courts with full energy, competing in multiple disciplines and bonding through the power of sport.

Equity’s football team delivered a spirited performance in the 7-a-side matches, which emphasized inclusivity by requiring at least two female players on the field. While match scores for Equity Bank were not fully published, their coordination, teamwork, and competitive flair were evident throughout the games.

In basketball, the bank’s team showcased agility and strong court presence, going head-to-head with seasoned teams such as MTN Uganda, the 2022 category champions. Though scores were not released, Equity’s display reflected a strong commitment to wellness and active engagement.

Darts, a new addition to the CSN lineup following high demand from CEOs and executives, also saw Equity Bank’s staff step up. With focus and steady hands, they tested their precision skills in what proved to be a popular new feature of the league.

The day brought together a diverse range of competitors, including returning champions Centenary Bank, Absa Bank, Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), Uganda Red Cross, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Hotel Africana, and first-time participants such as Autochek Uganda and Kyambogo University. Hotel Africana, notably, was the overall winner of the 2022 season with 326 points.

Beyond the main games, fun and recreational activities such as tug-of-war, sack races, and swimming added to the festive atmosphere. While full results from the July 27 event are yet to be published, Equity Bank Uganda’s enthusiastic involvement highlighted their growing role in the corporate wellness and networking space.

The CSN season continues with upcoming fixtures scheduled at key venues, including Mandela National Stadium, Hamz Stadium Nakivubo, and Makerere University Business School.