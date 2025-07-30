Prof. Kateregga’s wife denies theft allegations, says all property is secure in Buziga

Mrs Jolly Shubaiha Kateregga has firmly denied allegations by her estranged husband, Professor Badru Kateregga, the founding Vice Chancellor of Kampala University claiming she stole vehicles, land titles and other property from their matrimonial home and allegedly transported them to Rwanda.

In an official statement titled Response to False Claims made by Professor Badru Kateregga Regarding Property and Land Titles, she stated, “I … categorically reject and strongly condemn the continued falsehoods being circulated by Professor Badru Kateregga, particularly the recent claims that I stole property from our matrimonial home … and allegedly transported them to Rwanda.”

She clarified that all the referenced property remains intact and secure at their Buziga residence which she currently shares with their children.

She revealed, “None of the property has been moved, sold, or transferred unlawfully … The repeated statements alleging that I have stolen property … are completely baseless, unsupported by any evidence, and intended to mislead the public.”

Mrs Kateregga further explained that the Buziga home is jointly registered in both their names and cannot be sold or mortgaged without mutual consent as provided by law. She accused Prof. Kateregga of waging a media war instead of seeking legal redress.

She added, “Instead of using formal legal channels to resolve any grievances, Professor Kateregga has chosen to wage a media war, continually making unverified and false claims in the public domain. This is not only irresponsible but a clear abuse of his stature and influence.”

Meanwhile, Professor Badru Kateregga, founder and Vice Chancellor of Kampala University, has publicly accused his wife of stealing property worth approximately UGX 2 billion, including a Range Rover Vogue, a Land Cruiser V8, a Jeep, important academic and university documents and cash. He also claims she and her associates are illegally attempting to sell their Buziga home and other prime land, despite caveats and warnings published in local newspapers.

“I have been made to understand that my house at Buziga and various plots of prime land are being put on sale without my consent … despite existing caveats …,” he said.

Professor Kateregga further alleges that police have failed to act on a directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate an attempted murder claim he made against Mrs. Kateregga and to help him regain access to the home from which he fled in September 2024. According to him, his complaints have been ignored and law enforcement has not intervened as expected.

The Uganda Police Force, however, has dismissed these allegations as false and misleading. Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma stated that the case was thoroughly investigated and found to be a civil dispute over jointly owned matrimonial property. The file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which guided that the matter is best handled in civil court.

“The domestic dispute … was brought to the attention of the Uganda Police on November 7, 2024. Following receipt of the complaint, the matter was fully investigated under CID HQRS/GEF 306/204 … Upon perusal, on February 18, 2025, the ODPP guided that the family differences are rooted in property ownership … which is out of control of Police and can best be handled by a civil court,” the police clarified.

Police emphasized that they have no authority to evict Mrs. Kateregga without a court order and are acting in accordance with legal procedure. Additionally, CID Director AIGP Tom Magambo denied claims that he visited the couple’s Buziga home or held private meetings with either party, calling such accusations “malicious blackmail.”

Mrs Kateregga has called upon the media and public to treat the allegations with the contempt they deserve and to respect the dignity of her family during this trying time.

“I remain committed to protecting what lawfully belongs to me and my children, and I will continue to defend myself against all forms of defamation, intimidation, and misinformation. I trust that in due time, the truth will prevail, and justice will take its course,” Mrs. Kateregga said.

With both parties standing their ground and law enforcement declining to intervene in what has now been confirmed as a civil matter, the dispute appears headed to court as the only avenue for resolution.