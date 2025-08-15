First Lady reopens renovated Mary Stuart Hall at Makerere University after Shs10.5b upgrade

Makerere University’s iconic Mary Stuart Hall has been officially reopened after a Shs10.5 billion facelift, in a ceremony presided over by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni. The First Lady hailed the renovation as proof of the NRM Government’s commitment to creating conducive learning environments in higher institutions.

Janet Museveni recalled touring the university’s halls of residence during the #COVID-19 lockdown and being deeply concerned about their poor condition. She thanked God and the Ministry of Finance for prioritising the funding and praised the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) for completing the work on time and to a high standard.

The upgrade, she said, is part of a wider plan to modernise all halls of residence at Makerere and other public universities. She urged students to maintain the facility with discipline, good character, and wise financial habits, while embracing moral guidance through programs such as the Emerging Leaders Program, which promotes the SAFE framework — Sober, Addiction-Free, Financially Faithful, and Education-Focused.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe described the reopening as a momentous occasion for Uganda’s oldest and largest female students’ hall, named after Mary Stuart, wife of Uganda’s first Anglican Archbishop and a champion of women’s admission to Makerere.

Before renovation, he said, the hall had a lift that had not worked in 50 years, leaking roofs, and poorly lit corridors. NEC’s year-long renovation included a modern lift, improved lighting, upgraded pantries, new washrooms and laundry facilities, a reading room, and a senior common room. NEC has also pledged to install solar lighting and landscape the grounds.

Prof. Nawangwe thanked President Yoweri Museveni for directing the renovations and announced plans to refurbish Complex Hall for Girls once funds are released.

University Council Chairperson Mrs. Lorna Magara hailed the reopening as a milestone in Makerere’s infrastructure transformation under the First Lady’s nine years of stewardship. She highlighted a 116% increase in staff salary allocations, a 132% rise in the development budget, and the introduction of Shs20 billion in annual research funding. Mary Stuart Hall’s capacity has risen from 376 to 512 female students, contributing to a total of 1,357 on-campus spaces for women.

However, she noted that the university still accommodates only 13% of its 30,000 students, many of whom rent in areas that may not meet safety standards, and called on the government to prioritise more student housing.

Both the First Lady and university leaders urged students to take pride in the refurbished hall and safeguard it for future generations, describing it as more than a building — a symbol of progress, resilience, and the transformative power of education.