2026 Elections: EC Chairperson Byabakama urges aspirants to comply with nomination rules, uphold peace

The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama has provided an update on the progress of the ongoing nomination of candidates for the 2025/26 general elections, urging all stakeholders to comply with the legal requirements and maintain peace throughout the electoral process.

Speaking at the EC conference today, Byabakama recalled that the Commission designated September 3–24, 2025 as the nomination period for various positions in local government councils.

“The exercise commenced on Wednesday, September 3, with the nomination of candidates for district and city chairpersons, Lord Mayor, and councillors, including representatives of special interest groups. That phase was concluded on Friday, September 5,” he said.

The second segment of the nominations, which began on September 8th covers candidates for municipality and city division chairpersons and councillors. This process is expected to close on September 10. Nominations for municipal division, sub-county, and town council chairpersons and councillors, including special interest groups, will then run from September 11 to 24.

Byabakama stressed the significance of presidential nominations, scheduled for September 23–24, 2025, at the Commission’s proposed headquarters site in Uweza, Loboa.

“Although in terms of infrastructure there isn’t much at the site yet, we felt it prudent to conduct this very key milestone of presidential nominations there, as part of the official opening,” he noted, adding that preparations were underway to ensure the venue is ready.

The EC chairperson congratulated candidates who have so far been successfully nominated and urged all aspirants to comply with the guidelines as the process transitions into campaigns.

He also reminded stakeholders that the Commission is empowered under Article 61 of the Constitution and the Electoral Commission Act to hear and resolve complaints before and during elections.

“Any individual or entity with a complaint is advised to submit it officially in writing to the Commission to enable us to examine and determine the matter appropriately,” Byabakama emphasized.

He cautioned aspirants against late or improper payment of nomination fees, explaining that fees must be paid in advance at local government offices, not at nomination venues. He also clarified that symbols will be allocated strictly on a first-come, first-served basis for independent candidates, while party candidates will automatically use their party symbols.

On the withdrawal of candidates, Byabakama guided that an independent candidate may withdraw by submitting a signed notification with two witnesses, while party-sponsored candidates must have withdrawal notifications signed by their party Secretary General or authorized representative.

The EC further issued guidance on nomination convoys, stating that aspirants may use no more than two vehicles, each carrying a maximum of ten persons and bearing police stickers, as stipulated by law.

A toll-free line (0800 300121) has been set up at the Commission headquarters to provide information, verify voter details, and handle legal inquiries during the nomination period.

Turning to presidential candidates, Byabakama reiterated the eligibility requirements, including being a Ugandan citizen by birth, at least 18 years old, and possessing a minimum of an Advanced Level certificate or its equivalent. Candidates with foreign qualifications are required to present verification certificates from the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

He also reminded aspirants of the need to present at least 100 registered voters as supporters from at least eight districts across Uganda, with lists of supporters submitted in advance for verification.

“The advance submission enables the Commission to verify the names and allows aspirants to proceed with other requirements such as paying nomination fees and booking appointments early for a smooth process,” Byabakama said.

Looking ahead, the EC chairperson emphasized that the roadmap had reached a critical stage, with campaigns to follow nominations before the polling period between January 12 and February 9, 2026.

“We urge all aspirants, their supporters, and the public at large to maintain peace and avoid any disruptions during the nomination and campaign process. Elections should not disturb the prevailing peace and stability in our country, which are critical for socio-economic transformation,” Byabakama guided.