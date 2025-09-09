Kasi Insight, Capital One Group launch survey on ESG practices in Uganda

Kasi Insight, Africa’s leading decision intelligence platform in partnership with Capital One Group (COG EA Ltd), a strategic marketing communications agency has launched a comprehensive survey to assess how organizations in Uganda are integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

The survey will examine the challenges businesses face, their future priorities, and how ESG can be embedded into frameworks that guide both companies and policymakers toward sustainable growth.

This initiative follows COG EA Ltd’s recent efforts to advance ESG in Uganda, including hosting the inaugural 2025 ESG Summit in June. The summit brought together corporate leaders and professionals for expert-led masterclasses, the launch of Uganda’s 2025 ESG Research Report, and strategies for sustainable business transformation.

With ESG regulations rapidly evolving both regionally and internationally, organizations that fail to integrate these practices into their strategies risk falling behind.

The survey, accessible here: https://tinyurl.com/ESGSURVEYUG, comes at a critical time as Uganda’s business community adapts to shifting regulatory landscapes. It aims to capture insights across sectors, highlighting commitments to shared value creation and long-term sustainability.

In a joint statement, Ernest Ssekisonge, Managing Director of Kasi Insight, and Paul Mwirigi Muriungi, Managing Director and Head of Strategy at Capital One Group, underscored the importance of the research.

“By understanding the ESG landscape in Uganda, companies will gain knowledge and insights to address sustainability challenges and seize emerging opportunities. We have not had a comprehensive review of ESG initiatives in Uganda, and through this survey, we want to showcase commitment toward driving shared value and contributing to sustainable growth for society and the economy.”

The findings, to be unveiled at an awards ceremony on October 22, 2025, are expected to provide actionable guidance for businesses, foster wider adoption of ESG, and contribute to Uganda’s sustainable development goals.

Kasi Insight, the technical lead of the survey, specializes in providing real-time, aggregated, and trended primary data across Africa, empowering decision-makers with foresight unmatched by traditional market research.

“To drive value creation and achieve long-term sustainability, ESG must be well-integrated into business operations. Compliance with regulatory requirements is also essential for building trust and strengthening corporate reputation,” Ssekisonge and Muriungi emphasized.