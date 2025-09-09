Gov’t commits more funding to strengthen Local Governments’ service delivery

The Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magyezi, has pledged that the government will substantially increase funding to local governments to improve service delivery across the country.

Presenting a statement to Parliament today, Magyezi was responding to a petition from the Uganda Local Government Association (ULGA) and the Urban Authority Association of Uganda (UAAU), which had raised ten issues undermining local governance and decentralization.

“We acknowledge the challenges affecting service delivery in local governments, especially underfunding, inadequate staffing, and poor facilitation of leaders. Government is committed to strengthening decentralisation by increasing funding and addressing these gaps starting with the 2026/27 financial year,” Magyezi told MPs.

The Minister revealed that the government plans to allocate Shs30 billion for the induction of all councillors at the beginning of their next term of office in 2026. He explained that previous trainings were not conducted due to budgetary constraints.

“Induction of councillors is critical for effective leadership. This training will provide them with essential tools such as the Local Government Act, Council Model Rules of Procedure, the Constitution, and the Physical Planning Act,” he noted.

On remuneration, Magyezi said President Museveni had already directed salary enhancements for all political leaders, from LC1 chairpersons to district and city leaders. The changes will take effect in the 2026/27 financial year.

“Appropriate facilitation and pay of duty bearers is a statutory obligation. We commend our local leaders for their patience and sacrifice, but now government is taking steps to improve their pay,” he said.

To facilitate mobility, the Minister said government had procured brand new double cabin pickups for district chairpersons, city mayors, and municipal mayors. The first batch of 90 vehicles will arrive in September 2025 and the last batch in November.

He thanked Parliament for approving a Shs35.2 billion supplementary budget in April for this purpose.

Magyezi reported that staffing levels had improved from 52% in 2019 to 70% currently. He said the Ministry of Public Service is now working with accounting officers to align wage bills with critical staffing needs.

“Adequate staffing is indispensable for efficient service delivery. We are ensuring vacant posts are filled, recruitment is expedited, and District Service Commissions operate without delay,” Magyezi said.

Government will procure full sets of road equipment for all cities and some critical machinery for municipalities starting in the 2026/27 financial year. He also confirmed that funds will, for the first time, be allocated to town councils and sub-counties to maintain roads under their jurisdiction.

“We have listened to the cries of the lower councils regarding road maintenance. I am glad to report that funds will be provided to all town councils and sub-counties in the next budget,” the Minister revealed.

With Uganda’s urbanisation rate at 5.3% annually, the Minister stressed the need to strengthen physical planning. He revealed that President Museveni had directed allocations of Shs2 billion for each city, Shs300 million for each municipal council, and Shs50 million for each town council to improve planning and avoid slum growth.

“This provision will ensure that our towns grow into better planned, liveable and attractive urban centres,” Magyezi said, adding that the Ministry of Lands and Finance were working together to actualise the President’s directive.

On the centralization of local government revenue, Magyezi noted that government supports Parliament’s resolution that councils should retain and account for their locally generated revenues.

“We continue to engage the Ministry of Finance to ensure that councils retain their revenue while guaranteeing accountability and transparency,” he assured.

He also announced that government had harmonized LC1 and LC2 elections with the 2026 general elections, citing financial constraints.

“This harmonisation will ensure regular elections at reduced costs, as the Electoral Commission will handle them alongside the general polls,” he said.

Magyezi said government appreciates the role of Support to Local Government Associations (ULGA) and UAAU in strengthening decentralisation. He revealed that their annual subvention would be doubled from Shs300 million to Shs600 million starting in the 2026/27 financial year.

The Minister also noted that although local governments had raised concerns about declining service delivery, assessments by the Office of the Prime Minister showed improvements driven by programmes such as PDM, Emyooga, USMID, and UGIFT.

“The situation is promising. The task ahead is to deepen decentralisation, increase funding, and strengthen councils to deliver better services and promote wealth creation for all Ugandans,” he emphasised.

Magyezi also confirmed that President Museveni, who is patron of ULGA, would soon meet district chairpersons and mayors to further discuss the way forward for local governments.