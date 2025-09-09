Ghanaian OWC director collapses at Kyakwanzi training

The Operation Wealth Creation fraternity is mourning the sad death of Dr Albode Kojjo, a poverty alleviation expert of Ghanaian origin, who died while on training at the National Leadership Institute-Kyakwanzi.

“It’s a somber day here in Kyankwanzi, as we observe a one-week retreat for the directors and coordinators of OWC. A director of OWC of Ghanaian origin fell to the ground soon after eating lunch. Dr. Albode Kojjo died about 30 minutes late. It seems his blood sugar instantly dropped lower,” a source attending the training told Eagle Online.

Operation Wealth Creation, spearheaded by Gen. Salim Saleh, had sent 350 directors and staff to Kyakwanzi for reorientation. Dr. Kongo had been hired as an expert to boost the team.

President Yoweri Museveni launched the OWC in July 2013 as an initiative to facilitate Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.