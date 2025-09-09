Uganda, Algeria sign $13.7m deal to expand Katakwi hospital

Katakwi General Hospital is set for a major facelift after Uganda and Algeria signed a cooperation agreement to finance its expansion and rehabilitation with a grant worth $13.7 million (about Shs50 billion).

The deal was signed in Algeria by Uganda’s Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, and his Algerian counterpart, Abdelkarim Bouzred, under the framework of the Algerian International Cooperation for Solidarity and Development Agency.

Speaking after the signing, Minister Kasaija described the agreement as a milestone in the deepening friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

“This project will significantly transform health care delivery for Katakwi and the neighboring districts, benefiting over half a million people, not only for today but for generations to come,” Kasaija said.

He noted that the project will improve access to specialized medical care while easing the financial and social burden on families who often travel long distances for treatment. It is also expected to decongest regional referral hospitals, strengthen the health system, and support human resource development.

Kasaija further appealed for a second phase of the project to include construction of additional modern wards, provision of advanced medical equipment, and training of health workers.

Algeria’s Finance Minister Abdelkarim Bouzred hailed the strong bilateral ties between the two countries and pledged Algeria’s full support in implementing the cooperation agreement.