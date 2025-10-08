UPDF education institutions advised to shape responsible citizens

The Joint Staff – Political Commissariat of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Maj Gen Henry Matsiko, has called on administrators and teachers in UPDF education institutions to uphold patriotism and discipline while nurturing learners into responsible citizens committed to national development.

Maj Gen Matsiko made the remarks while addressing head teachers, head instructors, and principals from UPDF schools during a meeting at the Land Force Headquarters in Bombo.

“When formal education, culture, and sports function effectively, our troops and their families have high morale, and the nation benefits from responsible and value-driven citizens,” said Maj Gen Matsiko.

He said that UPDF schools are a key pillar of the Force’s welfare system, instilling discipline, patriotism, and moral integrity in learners. “If our students see care and dedication from their teachers, they will naturally grow into responsible and patriotic citizens.”

“Education within the UPDF should go beyond academics, it should reinforce national values and the ideals of service, loyalty, and sacrifice.”

Maj Gen Matsiko commended educators for maintaining their commitment even under challenging circumstances, noting that their service reflects the selfless spirit of the UPDF.

Brig Gen Richard Karemire, Joint Staff – Formal Education, Sports and Culture, praised teachers for their dedication, particularly during times when public sector educators were on strike. “We commend you for your patriotism because you continued teaching when others were on strike,” he said.

Brig Gen Karemire announced that funds to the tune of Shs500 million have been allocated for renovations at schools with deteriorating facilities and urged administrators to raise concerns through the proper channels and utilise UPDF engineering projects undertaken during Tarehe Sita celebrations.

UPDF currently manages 52 formal education institutions, including 37 primary schools, 11 secondary schools, four tertiary institutions, two polytechnic schools, one technical institute, and one Defence Forces Institute of Health Services.

These institutions serve both children of service members and civilians from surrounding communities, demonstrating UPDF’s broader contribution to national education and community welfare.