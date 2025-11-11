UCC probes ‘smear campaign’ against Amb. Ogwang and Parliament Director Ranny Ismail

​In an authoritative move to protect the reputation of highly ranking public figures, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has launched an intensive investigation into the Red Pepper Online Publications over a story targeting Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul, Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador and Head of Chancery in Sudan and his wife, Ranny Ismail Ogwang, the Director for International Collaboration at the Parliament of Uganda.

​This development follows persistent, targeted media attacks that Ambassador Ogwang, a respected diplomat known for his dedication to public service, has faced in recent times. This decisive action, sources close to the probe say, by the couple and the UCC, “marks a significant effort to combat what the couple asserts is a calculated smear campaign designed to tarnish their credible business practices and high government standing.”

​In a formal letter to the Managing Director of Nalufenya Innovations Ltd (Trading as Red Pepper Online Publications), dated November 6, 2025, Mr. Nyombi Thembo, the UCC Executive Director, confirmed the seriousness of the complaint. He wrote: “The complainants allege that via the website www.redpepper.co.ug, vide a post published on the 26th October, 2025, you allegedly published a false story entitled, ‘On the rocks! Amb. Ogwang, Parliament, babe Ranny Ismail’s marriage hit stormy waters,’ wherein you made malicious, inflammatory and derogatory statements against the complaints.”

Ambassador Ogwang and his wife, Ranny, both prominent parents and holders of high government office, wasted no time in challenging the defamatory post. Through their legal counsel, Anguria & Co. Advocates, they formally petitioned the UCC, citing repeated cycles of what they termed a targeted smear campaign against the couple—”a clear reference to the Ambassador’s unfortunate history of media blackmail,” a source at UCC told our reporter.

​In a separate, strongly worded notice of intention to sue, which was seen by our reporter, the couple also delivered a firm threat to commence immediate legal action in the courts of law against the editors and journalists of Red Pepper if they did not retract the false story and publicly atone for the damage caused to their personal and professional reputations.

UCC Executive Director, Nyombi Thembo during the engagement with Online Publishers.

​UCC in its mandate to safeguard public trust, exercises vital regulatory powers over online publications and online works of journalism in Uganda, and is tasked with adjudicating complaints when public figures and the general public are unjustly targeted.

​In his letter, Mr. Nyombi confirmed the probe was initiated under sections 5(1) (j) and 45 of the Uganda Communications Act Cap. 103, underscoring the legal weight of the investigation. He stated: “The Commission has commenced investigations into this matter and hereby directs Nalufenya Innovations Ltd (T/a Red Pepper Online Publications) to provide a formal written response to the allegations… within a period of seven days from receipt of this letter to facilitate the ongoing investigations and possible arbitration of this complaint.”

​He added a clear warning regarding non-compliance: “if, for whatever reason, the Commission does not receive your written response by the aforesaid date, the Commission shall proceed with its investigations and take any appropriate regulatory measures against Nalufenya Innovations Ltd in accordance with the Uganda Communications Act Cap. 103 and the Regulations made thereunder.”

​Red Pepper’s compliance with the UCC’s summons is currently pending. By press time, the publication had not filed its formal reply to the complaints raised by Ambassador Ogwang and Director Ranny Ismail.