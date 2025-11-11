Kanyanya Magistrate’s Court remands NUP’s Olivia Lutaaya over alleged unlawful drilling

The Kanyanya Magistrate’s Court has remanded National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter Olivia Lutaaya over alleged unlawful drilling at the Party’s Makerere Kavule offices in February this year.

Olivia was arrested on Friday in Mbarara City alongside over 100 NUP supporters after security forces ambushed and intercepted Bobi Wine’s convoy when it was en route to Bwizibwera in Mbarara, where he had been scheduled to address his second campaign rally.

The Kanyanya Magistrates’ court presiding judge added Lutaaya to the same case file as party deputy spokesperson Waiswa Mufumbiro, Edward Ssebuufu (alias Eddie Mutwe), Tasi Calvin (Bobi Giant), and others who are currently on remand.

The NUP spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi, has, in a post on his X, condemned Lutaaya’s arrest and remand, yet he noted that National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters who attacked NUP supporters in western Uganda recently remained at large.

“She has told us that the other comrades arrested with her were dumped at various police stations. Meanwhile, the goons who attacked our supporters continue to be free and are at large!!” Ssnyonyi posted.

Ms Lutaaya was last year released by the General Court Martial following a presidential pardon, after spending three years on remand on treachery charges.

The court remanded Lutaaya until November 18, when the case will come up for mention.