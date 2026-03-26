OPINION: This is why the Ruparelia Foundation & partners are investing in the Bukedea Eye Camp

This weekend, from 27th to 29th March 2026, the Ruparelia Foundation will bring life changing eye care to Bukedea, reaching over 2,000 Ugandans with free screenings, surgeries, and spectacles in a bold response to the country’s growing burden of preventable blindness.

In this thought leadership piece, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia (Founder), Ms. Jyotsna Ruparelia (Cofounder), Ms. Sheena Ruparelia, Ms. Meera Ruparelia, and Ms. Naiya Ruparelia (Trustees) explain why this intervention matters not only as part of their long standing commitment to eye health, but as a deeply personal initiative carried out in honour of the late Rajiv Ruparelia, whose belief in service continues to shape the Foundation’s work today.

By the Board of Trustees, Ruparelia Foundation

Uganda is facing a silent but deeply consequential public health crisis one that too often goes unnoticed until it is too late. It is the crisis of preventable blindness and poor eye health. Today, an estimated 2.5 million Ugandans live with moderate to severe visual impairment, while over 150,000 are completely blind, much of it from conditions that are treatable or preventable.

Across our country, thousands of children struggle to learn because they cannot see clearly, parents lose their livelihoods because their vision has deteriorated, and elderly citizens who should be living with dignity instead retreat into isolation due to avoidable blindness.

It is against this backdrop that the Ruparelia Foundation has chosen to invest in the RR Eye Camp Bukedea, taking place this weekend from Friday, 27th to Sunday, 29th March 2026 at Bukedea Teaching Hospital. This initiative is not simply a medical outreach. It is a deliberate response to a national challenge, a continuation of a long standing commitment to eye care, and, most importantly, a deeply personal tribute to the life and values of Rajiv Ruparelia.

This initiative would not be possible without the strength of partnerships that have brought together public leadership, medical expertise, and private sector support around a shared cause. We are deeply grateful to Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, Speaker of Parliament, whose leadership, encouragement, and commitment to Bukedea have been instrumental in making this eye camp possible, and to Bukedea Teaching Hospital for providing the on ground platform through which these services will reach the people who need them most.

We also extend our sincere appreciation to our core medical partners, including Mulago Hospital and CCare, as well as to the many corporate and institutional partners who have rallied behind this effort: Joban Group, Royal Pharma 2011 Ltd, SINOUganda Mbale Industrial Park, Pepsi, Krisha International Ltd, Rotary Club of Nsangi and Rotary Club of Mbale, Win World Impex Ltd, Dembe, Gittoes Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Goldstar Insurance, Victoria University, Lato, Swastik Pharmaceuticals, Abacus, Kabira Country Club, Sanyu FM, the Indian Association, Rene Industries Ltd, and Midas Floors. Their support demonstrates the power of collaboration in confronting a national health challenge and is helping make it possible for more than 2,000 Ugandans to receive free screenings, for about 300 patients to undergo surgery, and for hundreds more to receive spectacles and preventive care this weekend in Bukedea.

A National Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight

Eye health in Uganda remains one of the most under addressed healthcare challenges, despite its far reaching consequences. Cataracts alone account for over 57% of blindness cases, while conditions such as glaucoma and uncorrected refractive errors continue to affect millions. Yet Uganda has only about 40 to 60 ophthalmologists serving a population of over 45 million people, with a significant concentration in urban centres like Kampala.

The consequences of this imbalance are profound. A single cataract surgery can cost as much as UGX 5 million per eye, while a pair of spectacles can cost up to UGX 1 million costs that are simply out of reach for most Ugandan households. As a result, many patients delay treatment until their condition becomes irreversible.

The impact extends far beyond health. When a parent loses their vision, a family loses its income. When a child cannot see the blackboard, their education suffers. When an elderly person becomes blind, their independence disappears. Eye health, therefore, is not merely a medical issue; it is an economic, educational, and social challenge that affects the very fabric of our society.

Why Bukedea and Why Now?

Our decision to focus on Bukedea and the wider Teso sub region is driven by both urgency and unmet need. Many communities here face significant barriers to specialised eye care, with patients unable to afford transport to referral hospitals and others delaying treatment until their conditions become irreversible. The RR Eye Camp is designed to close this gap by bringing services directly to the people. Over three days, the initiative will screen more than 2,000 patients, perform approximately 300 surgeries including around 50 for children and distribute over 800 reading glasses alongside hundreds of prescription spectacles.

This eye camp and every eye camp organised by the Ruparelia Foundation is not just about screening. In Uganda, more than 50% of camps are screening only camps and focus on identifying problems. But we believe that finding the problem is only half the job, the real impact comes from solving it. That is why we have teamed up with a medical team of over 25 Ugandan doctors and nurses enabling us to carry out as many sight restoring surgeries as possible so that patients don’t just leave with a diagnosis, but with their lives truly changed.

What makes this Camp even more special is that we have introduced pediatric eye care. In true Rajiv’s spirit, where doing the norm is not enough, we have gone a step further. Not only are we providing prescription glasses for children, but we are also performing surgical procedures for them something very few camps in Uganda can offer.

We chose Bukedea not only because of the facilities that make this possible, but because of the urgent need. A recent screening camp identified over 200 individuals requiring cataract surgery people who have been living with a treatable condition, yet without access to the care they need. Just imagine being told that your sight can be restored… but knowing that the cost of treatment is completely out of reach. The loss of sight is devastating. But the knowledge that it could be treated and still isn’t is even more heartbreaking.

This intervention is especially critical for children, among whom vision problems are rising sharply. In some areas, up to 60% are affected by refractive errors, yet many remain undiagnosed. Without timely treatment, these conditions can permanently affect learning and development.

As Jyotsna Ruparelia noted, restoring a child’s sight opens the door to education, confidence, and future opportunity.

At the same time, the camp addresses the needs of the elderly and vulnerable, many of whom suffer from treatable conditions like cataracts but cannot afford care. By delivering free, onsite treatment, the initiative restores not only sight, but dignity, independence, and hope.

Why This Eye Camp Is Special: Turning Loss into Legacy

The RR Eye Camp Bukedea is deeply personal to us. It is being held in memory of Rajiv Ruparelia our son, our brother, and a young leader whose life was defined by compassion, generosity, and an unwavering belief in giving back. As one of our cofounders, Jyotsna shared during the launch, Rajiv believed deeply in helping others and uplifting communities; his instinct to give was natural, and his commitment to service was genuine. What makes this initiative even more meaningful is that it reflects something he had personally envisioned. In her words, Rajiv had once said, “Just fix the date for the eye camp, and I’ll do the rest.”

Those words continue to guide us.

This eye camp is therefore not simply being held in his memory it is a continuation of what he would have done himself. While his loss remains deeply felt, what gives us strength is the opportunity to carry forward his vision. Rajiv believed that true success is measured by the impact one has on others, and through this initiative, we are transforming loss into lasting purpose by restoring sight, dignity, and hope.

A Continuing Commitment to Eye Care and Collective Impact

This is not the first time the Ruparelia Foundation has invested in eye care. Since 2012, we have supported multiple eye camps across Uganda, reaching thousands of beneficiaries and witnessing firsthand how restoring sight can transform livelihoods, education, and dignity. Yet the Bukedea Eye Camp carries deeper significance it is both a continuation of this journey and a call to do more.

We recognise that addressing Uganda’s eye health crisis cannot be achieved by one institution alone. It requires sustained collaboration between government, the private sector, healthcare professionals, and communities to expand access, build capacity, and promote awareness.

At its core, this initiative is about more than medical care. It is about restoring the ability to see, to work, to learn, and to live with dignity. Through Bukedea, we aim to restore not only sight, but hope while honouring Rajiv Ruparelia’s legacy by ensuring no Ugandan lives in preventable darkness.

This opinion is authored by the Board of Trustees of the Ruparelia Foundation: Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia (Founder), Ms. Jyotsna Ruparelia (Cofounder), Ms. Sheena Ruparelia (Trustee), Ms. Meera Ruparelia (Trustee), and Ms. Naiya Ruparelia (Trustee).