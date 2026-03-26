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Newly elected MPs to be sworn in mid-May at Parliament House

By Simon Kabayo
Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.

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Simon Kabayohttps://eagle.co.ug
Reporter whose work is detailed

The Clerk to Parliament of Uganda has announced a three-day schedule for the swearing in of newly elected Members of Parliament, set to take place from May 13-15, 2026, at Parliament House in Kampala.

According to the notice, all Members elect will take the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Member of Parliament ahead of the commencement of the 12th Parliament. The exercise will be conducted in sessions spread across the three days to ensure a smooth and orderly process.

On Wednesday, May 13, the morning session running from 8.00 am to 1.30 pm will cover members from Aayoo Joyce Makamoe to Babirye Milly Babalanda. The afternoon session from 2.00 pm to 6.30 pm will continue with members from Babula Noel Kataike Matilda to Kanaabi Jimmy.

The exercise will resume on Thursday, May 14 May, beginning with members from Kangwagye Stephen Rwakanuma to Lukyamuzi David Kalwanga in the morning session, before proceeding with those from Lule Eria Erick to Nambeshe John Baptist in the afternoon.

On the final day, Friday, May 15, the morning session will see members from Nambooze Teddy to Opolot Patrick take their oaths, while the concluding afternoon session will cover members from Hon. Opolot Okwalinga Simon Peter to Zawedde Victorious.

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Members elect are asked to collect their invitation cards, programme booklets, and biodata forms from the Office of the Clerk on May 4 and 5 between 9.00 am and 5.00 pm. Completed biodata forms are to be returned to Room 112 on the first floor of the South Wing or submitted at the registration desk on the day of swearing in.

The Clerk has asked all members to follow the assigned schedule and be on time. Each Member elect will be allowed to attend the ceremony with only three guests, while those with disabilities will be permitted an additional aide.

The swearing in is a constitutional step before legislators can formally assume their duties in the next Parliament.

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