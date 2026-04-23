Museveni arrives in Nairobi for Africa We Build Summit 2026

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has arrived in Nairobi-Kenya to take part in the Africa We Build Summit 2026, a high level gathering that brings together leaders from across the continent to push forward Africa’s infrastructure agenda.

In a brief statement issued on Thursday morning upon arrival, Museveni said the summit is focused on turning long standing infrastructure priorities into real projects that can drive growth and development.

“I have this morning arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the Africa We Build Summit 2026,” Museveni said.

Museveni added that the Summit brings together leaders from the public and private sectors to discuss practical ways of moving Africa’s infrastructure from priority to implementation.

He noted that infrastructure remains a critical pillar in unlocking Africa’s economic potential, particularly in areas such as transport networks, energy development and digital connectivity.

“I look forward to engaging with fellow leaders, investors, and partners on strengthening collaboration to accelerate infrastructure development for Africa’s socio-economic transformation,” he noted.

The Africa We Build Summit has in recent years grown into an influential platform that convenes heads of state, policymakers, financiers and industry leaders to address the continent’s infrastructure financing gap and implementation challenges.

Previous editions of the summit have focused on mobilising private capital, strengthening public private partnerships, and improving regulatory frameworks to attract long term investment.

Discussions at earlier meetings have also emphasized the need for regional integration through cross border infrastructure such as highways, railways and energy interconnections, seen as key to boosting intra African trade under frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area.

In past summits, participants have called for faster project preparation, bankable infrastructure pipelines and stronger coordination between governments and development partners.

There has also been growing emphasis on sustainable infrastructure, including climate resilient projects and green energy investments.

This year’s summit in Nairobi is expected to build on those discussions, with a sharper focus on implementation, delivery timelines and innovative financing models to bridge Africa’s multi billion dollar infrastructure deficit.

Uganda continues to invest in major infrastructure projects including roads, energy generation and oil related developments, which are vital for driving industrialisation and economic transformation.