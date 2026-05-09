Gov’t proposes Shs9m monthly salary for RDCs in new pay rise plan

The Government has proposed a high salary enhancement for Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Deputy RDCs and Assistant RDCs in a bid to improve their welfare and strengthen supervision of government programs across the country.

The proposed increments, which were revealed by the Chairperson of Parliament’s Presidential Affairs Committee, Alex Byarugaba, would see RDCs earn Shs9 million per month, up from the current Shs2,293,200.

Deputy RDCs would have their salaries increased from Shs1,282,369 to Shs5 million, while Assistant RDCs would move from Shs877,216 to Shs2,695,000.

If approved, taxpayers will spend an additional Shs29.079 billion annually on the salaries of the officials.

Presenting the committee report on the 2026/27 Ministerial Policy Statement for the Office of the President, Byarugaba said the salaries of RDCs and their deputies had remained stagnant for nearly two decades despite the rising cost of living and expanding responsibilities.

“The Committee established that, for almost 20 Financial Years, salaries for RDCs and Deputy RDCs have been stagnant. The Committee is cognizant of factors like inflation that erodes the purchasing power. In addition, by comparison, other public servants over whom the RDCs play an oversight role, like the District Chief Administrative Officers, received significant salary enhancement,” Byarugaba said.

According to the report, Uganda currently has 146 RDCs, 170 Deputy RDCs and 432 Assistant RDCs deployed across the country.

Byarugaba explained that the Cabinet had already proposed substantial increases for the officials to align their pay with the sensitive nature of their work and the demands of government supervision at district level.

“The Committee was informed that Cabinet proposed an increment of Shs6,706,800, resulting in a monthly salary of Shs9 million for an RDC. This translates into Shs11,750,313,600 for the 146 RDCs,” he said.

He added that the committee also found the proposed increments for Deputy RDCs and Assistant RDCs reasonable in comparison to those of RDCs.

“The Committee considers a salary enhancement of Shs3,722,631 for Deputy RDCs and Shs1,877,784 for Assistant RDCs sufficient, when compared to the proposed enhancement for the RDCs. This results into a monthly salary of Shs5 million for Deputy RDCs and Shs2,695,000 for Assistant RDCs,” Byarugaba added.

The committee further noted that the proposed enhancements for Deputy RDCs and Assistant RDCs would require an additional Shs7.594 billion and Shs9.734 billion respectively in the 2026/27 financial year.

“The Committee recommends that a total of Shs29.079 billion be allocated to the Office of the President to cater for the salary enhancement of the 146 RDCs, 170 Deputy RDCs and 432 Assistant RDCs in the FY 2026/27,” the report states.

RDCs are presidential representatives stationed in districts and cities to monitor the implementation of government programs, coordinate security matters and mobilize citizens for national development initiatives.

Under the Constitution and the Local Government Act, RDCs chair district security committees and play a central role in maintaining law and order. They also monitor public service delivery, oversee government projects and ensure that local governments comply with national policies.

In recent years, RDCs have become key actors in the monitoring of flagship government programs such as the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, road infrastructure projects and health service delivery.

The proposal for salary enhancement comes amid growing calls for improved remuneration for public officials tasked with oversight and anti-corruption work at local government level.