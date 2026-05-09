Tayebwa demands EU respect for Uganda and African sovereignty

Uganda’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has called on European countries to respect the sovereignty of Uganda and other African nations and warned against the continued interference in the internal affairs of countries on the continent.

Tayebwa made the remarks while addressing legislators from the Eastern Africa Regional Parliamentary Group of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States during ongoing meetings in Eswatini ahead of this week’s OACPS–EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly.

Speaking in his capacity as President of the OACPS and Co President of the OACPS–EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly, Tayebwa said African countries must remain united and firm while engaging European Union counterparts on issues affecting the continent.

“One of the key issues I raised is the need to demand respect for African countries from our EU counterparts. Uganda recently held elections that were free, fair and successful. However, the European Parliament summoned Uganda’s Ambassador over the election. This was not right and we rejected it. A similar situation occurred with Tanzania and, in our engagements with EU colleagues, we will be seeking firm guarantees that such incidents will not happen again,” Tayebwa said.

His remarks come amid growing tensions between some African governments and European institutions over governance, elections, climate policies and control of natural resources.

Tayebwa also revisited the long standing dispute surrounding the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, saying African countries must stand firm in protecting strategic development projects from external pressure.

The European Parliament had previously passed a resolution seeking to halt the construction of the pipeline, citing environmental and human rights concerns, a move Uganda and Tanzania strongly opposed.

“Previously, the European Parliament passed a resolution seeking to halt the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. We opposed it strongly and the resolution was later rescinded during an OACPS meeting in Maputo. This demonstrates the value of standing firm for Africa’s sovereignty. We must unite around clear and strategic priorities to strengthen our collective voice in global negotiations,” Tayebwa said.

The Deputy Speaker said African legislators have a responsibility to ensure international agreements and partnerships directly benefit ordinary citizens rather than foreign interests.

He urged African countries to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area by addressing non-tariff barriers that continue to hinder trade and limit access to key markets.

“As legislators, we must assert our oversight role to ensure agreements deliver tangible benefits to our citizens. We must fully leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area while addressing non-tariff barriers that continue to limit access to key markets, and push for improved access to EU markets. We also need transparency and accountability in climate financing commitments and partnerships grounded in mutual respect,” he said.

Tayebwa further challenged delegates attending the assembly for the first time to approach negotiations with seriousness and attention to detail, warning that weak preparation could disadvantage African countries during international engagements.

“Read all documents thoroughly and understand every detail, even down to a comma, so that we can negotiate from a position of strength,” he advised.

Tayebwa revealed the increasing frustration among African leaders who believe Western powers often use diplomatic and international institutions to influence domestic political decisions on the continent.

The OACPS–EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly brings together lawmakers from African, Caribbean and Pacific countries alongside members of the European Parliament to discuss trade, governance, climate financing, development cooperation and global economic issues.