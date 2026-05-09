Police arrest two suspects in Bank of Uganda break-in probe

Police have confirmed the arrest of two suspects linked to the dramatic break-in at the Bank of Uganda headquarters in Kampala, where seven laptops and sensitive security equipment were stolen in a coordinated overnight raid that investigators now believe may have involved insider facilitation.

Police spokesperson, Kituuma Lusoke has revealed that intelligence-led operations led to the capture of the suspects on 7 May 2026, just days after the incident was reported at the central bank’s headquarters along Kampala Road near City Square.

“We wish to confirm the arrest of two suspects linked to the break-in at the Bank of Uganda,” Kituuma said.

He added that the arrests were the result of targeted intelligence work following the incident that occurred on 4 May 2026.

“On 7 May 2026, our intelligence teams successfully apprehended two suspects linked to the Bank of Uganda break-in that occurred on 4 May 2026,” he stated.

The suspects have been identified as Kule Boaz Michael, a 19-year-old resident of Wabigalo, and Kabuye Ramadhan, also known as Rhama, a resident of Nsambya Zone C in Kampala. Police confirmed that both are currently in custody and that part of the stolen property has already been recovered.

“The suspects have been identified as Kule Boaz Michael, 19, a resident of Wabigalo, and Kabuye Ramadhan, also known as Rhama, a resident of Nsambya Zone C, both in Kampala City,” Kituuma said.

He further confirmed partial recovery of the stolen items, including laptops believed to have been taken during the raid.

“The suspects are currently in police custody, and two stolen laptops have since been recovered. They will be arraigned before court in due course,” he added.

The arrests come against the backdrop of an investigation into a carefully executed break-in at Uganda’s central bank, which was undetected for hours. Earlier findings revealed that attackers accessed the facility at night and remained inside for nearly three hours, targeting commercial offices within the institution.

Preliminary internal reports indicated that seven laptops were stolen, alongside critical security equipment including surveillance systems and network devices valued at tens of millions of shillings. Investigators also established that a CCTV server and internet router were taken, significantly disrupting monitoring systems during the incident.

Security sources previously told investigators that the attackers may have used duplicated keys to gain entry without forcing doors, raising early suspicions of inside assistance. The ease of access to restricted areas inside one of the country’s most secure institutions deepened concerns about possible collusion.

“They gained entry through the gate opposite City Square, moved into the commercial building, and stayed inside for nearly three hours before leaving with the laptops,” one investigator familiar with the case previously said.

Another security source indicated that the suspects also attempted to access the bank’s strong room but were unsuccessful, suggesting the operation was carefully planned but partially contained before escalating further.

“They did not break the main doors. The use of duplicate keys suggests inside facilitation, which remains a key line of inquiry,” the source added.

Investigators also believe the attackers interfered with surveillance systems during the operation, including disabling internet connectivity to delay detection and vandalising parts of the CCTV network.

Footage recovered from compromised systems reportedly shows a group of individuals moving within restricted sections of the building, reinforcing the view that the operation was coordinated and not opportunistic.

Following the discovery of the breach, joint security teams launched a wider citywide operation, tracing electronic and physical leads to several downtown Kampala buildings, including Mutaasa Kafeero Plaza and surrounding commercial centres. The dragnet led to multiple arrests as investigators pursued suspects believed to be connected to the wider network behind the break-in.

While police have now confirmed the arrest of two primary suspects linked directly to the Bank of Uganda incident, investigators are continuing to pursue additional leads, particularly around the possibility of insider involvement and the recovery of the remaining stolen equipment.

Despite the breach, the Bank of Uganda previously assured the public that its core financial operations remain stable and unaffected, while investigations into the security lapse continue under close coordination with security agencies.

Further arrests are possible as the probe widens into a carefully coordinated operation targeting one of Uganda’s most secure financial institutions.