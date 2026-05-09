Speaker Among bodyguard charged with attempted murder over Nakasero shooting

A police officer attached to the Counter Terrorism Directorate and reportedly assigned to the security detail of the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident in Kampala’s upscale Nakasero area.

Corporal Humphrey Muhanguzi, 38, was formally charged under Police Form 53 issued by Wandegeya Police Station under CRB 198/2026 dated May 8, 2026.

According to the charge sheet, Muhanguzi is a resident of Naguru Police Barracks in Nakawa Division and is attached to the Counter Terrorism Directorate.

The charge sheet states that the officer is accused of attempted murder contrary to Section 187 of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecution alleges that on April 30, 2026, along Kafu Road in Nakasero Village, Kampala, Muhanguzi attempted to cause the death of a woman identified as Kemirembe Annet.

The case stems from a shooting incident that reportedly occurred near the residence of Speaker Anita Among, an incident that attracted widespread public attention and triggered investigations by security agencies.

Earlier police reports indicated that the shooting followed an alleged confrontation between the officer and the female motorist moments before gunfire erupted.

Authorities said the victim was driving a Toyota Harrier registration number UBQ 138A at the time of the incident.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala earlier confirmed the arrest of the officer and said investigations into the shooting had immediately commenced.

“We confirm a suspected shooting which allegedly resulted in the injury of a person. We have picked interest in the matter, and investigations are ongoing,” Kawala said at the time.

Investigators reportedly recovered the firearm suspected to have been used during the shooting as inquiries into the incident continued.

The incident has since renewed public concern over the conduct of armed security personnel operating in civilian areas within Kampala.

However, police have not yet communicated when the suspect will be produced before court for further proceedings.