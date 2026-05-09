Lotteries and gaming board, UNBS align Uganda’s gaming sector with global standards

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards and the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board have partnered to strengthen regulation of Uganda’s fast-growing gaming industry through the adoption of internationally recognized standards aimed at enhancing fairness, consumer protection and operator compliance.

The development follows a technical workshop hosted earlier today by UNBS in collaboration with the gaming regulator, focusing on the Global Standards Approach as guided by the World Trade Organization and the Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement.

The engagement marked a critical step toward developing and implementing technical regulations for Uganda’s gaming sector, amid growing concerns over transparency, integrity of gaming systems, and protection of players from exploitation.

According to the regulators, the workshop introduced officials from the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board to internationally accepted procedures for regulating gaming equipment and systems, ensuring that operators meet strict compliance requirements.

“The standards are in place to ensure fairness to players, while also guaranteeing that gaming equipment is safe, reliable, and fit for purpose,” said Andrew Othieno, Manager Standards at the Uganda National Bureau of Standards.

Othieno noted that adopting global standards would help Uganda build a more credible gaming industry capable of attracting responsible investment while protecting the public from manipulation and unsafe gaming practices.

The gaming sector in Uganda has witnessed rapid expansion over the past decade, with sports betting, casinos, slot machines, and online gaming becoming increasingly popular, especially among young people. The growth has significantly boosted government revenue collections through taxes and licensing fees, but it has also raised regulatory and social concerns, including illegal operations, underage gambling, and lack of uniform technical standards.

The absence of comprehensive technical regulations has in some cases exposed players to unfair gaming systems and unverified equipment, prompting calls for tighter oversight by authorities.

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board said the new collaboration with UNBS is intended to close those gaps by aligning Uganda’s gaming industry with international best practices.

“The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board remains dedicated to adopting global best practices that promote transparency, public confidence, and a well regulated gaming industry,” the Board said in a statement.

The technical standards are essential in ensuring gaming machines and digital betting platforms operate fairly, generate accurate outcomes and meet safety requirements for consumers.

The move also comes at a time when government agencies are intensifying efforts to improve compliance within the gaming industry and enhance domestic revenue mobilization from licensed operators.

The adoption of WTO guided standards will strengthen Uganda’s reputation as a regulated gaming market while helping authorities crack down on illegal operators who evade licensing and taxation requirements.

The regulators believe stronger standards and enforcement mechanisms will be critical in safeguarding players, boosting public trust and ensuring sustainable growth of the sector.