Matembe granted bail after brief remand, court cites ill-health, advanced age

Former Ethics and Integrity Minister, Miria Matembe has been granted non-cash bail of Shs3 million by the Luzira Grade One Magistrate’s Court, barely a day after she was remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of promoting sectarianism over alleged social media remarks targeting Banyankole women serving in government.

The court on Wednesday, 1, ordered Matembe’s release after her lawyers successfully applied for bail, arguing that the 73-year-old’s deteriorating health, advanced age and constitutional right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty justified her temporary freedom as the criminal proceedings continue.

In delivering the ruling, the court held that Matembe had satisfied the requirements for bail.

“The accused is hereby granted bail on grounds of ill health, advanced age, and the constitutional principle that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” the court ruled.

Matembe was released on a non-cash bail of Shs3 million, ending a brief stay at Luzira Prison following her remand on Tuesday by Grade One Magistrate Sheila Gloria Atim.

Her release comes after she spent a night in prison after being formally charged under Section 38(1) of the Penal Code Act, Cap 120, with promoting sectarianism through statements allegedly published on social media.

Prosecutors accuse the former minister of making remarks in June 2026, allegedly disseminated through DK TV Uganda social media platforms, claiming that “all our taxes have been spent on Banyankole women ministers,” statements the State argues were likely to promote hostility and ill will against a section of the public.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the prosecution informed court that investigations into the alleged publications were still ongoing and that forensic experts were examining the source, authenticity and circulation of the content.

“The publications attributed to the accused are still under scrutiny as investigations continue to establish their source, authenticity and wider circulation,” the prosecution told court.

The State further argued that investigators were examining the broader context in which the statements were allegedly made and their potential impact on public order before requesting that Matembe be remanded.

“We are continuing with investigations into the social media publications attributed to the accused to determine their authenticity, reach and intent,” the prosecution submitted.

Accepting the prosecution’s request on Tuesday, Magistrate Atim remanded Matembe to Luzira Prison until July 1, 2026.

“The accused is hereby remanded until July 1, 2026, as investigations into the alleged offence are still ongoing before this court,” Magistrate Atim ruled.

Matembe’s appearance in court on Tuesday attracted significant public attention after nearly a week during which her whereabouts had remained unknown, prompting concern among family members, political allies, civil society actors and supporters who demanded answers regarding her disappearance.

The veteran politician and governance activist appeared visibly frail during her first court appearance, walking with difficulty and requiring assistance as she entered the courtroom, a sight that heightened concerns about her health and formed part of the defence’s arguments in support of her bail application.

Defence lawyers maintained that continued detention would expose the former minister to serious health risks, stressing that she has a known place of residence, has previously served in senior public offices and was not a flight risk.

Outside the court, supporters welcomed the decision to release Matembe, describing it as a recognition of both her health condition and her constitutional rights, while emphasizing that the grant of bail does not determine her guilt or innocence.

The case will return to court on 19th August as investigations continue into the alleged social media publications, with prosecutors expected to present further evidence after the completion of digital forensic analysis.

Matembe will remain on bail as she awaits the next stage of the trial.