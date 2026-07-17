Grace Gidudu appointed acting Parliament communications as Obore faces corruption charges

Parliament has appointed seasoned communications professional Grace Gidudu as the acting Director of Communication and Public Affairs following the arrest of substantive director Chris Obore over alleged financial irregularities currently under investigation by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG).

The appointment was announced by the Clerk to Parliament and takes immediate effect as the Parliamentary Commission considers substantive appointments.

In a related development, Benson Masereka Oniz has been named acting Director of Human Resource Management, replacing Daniel Adilo, who is also facing investigations in the same case.

Gidudu, a long-serving communications specialist at Parliament, previously served as Assistant Director for Media Relations, where she oversaw parliamentary media engagement, public information campaigns and communication between Parliament and the media fraternity.

She is widely regarded as one of Parliament’s most experienced communications professionals, having played a key role in shaping the institution’s public engagement strategy over the years.

During the recent induction of Members of Parliament at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Gidudu urged legislators to exercise caution when communicating with the public and the media.

“Avoid comments without facts. Verify facts before going to the media,” she advised.

She also reminded MPs that while social media has become an essential platform for engaging citizens, it must be used responsibly to protect both individual reputations and the image of Parliament.

“The media is a double-edged sword. Always prepare well before engaging journalists and ensure the information you share is accurate and factual,” she said during the induction.

Gidudu assumes the acting role at a time when Parliament is under intense public scrutiny following an ongoing anti-corruption investigation targeting several senior officials.

The Inspectorate of Government is investigating the alleged embezzlement of Shs5.253 billion, part of a wider probe into the suspected diversion of Shs10.893 billion in public funds between 2023 and 2026.

Obore was arrested earlier this week together with Director of Human Resource Management Daniel Adilo, ACP Sam Omala, a former head of Parliament’s security, and Amina Babu Mwanja, a former protocol officer. The four were later arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court on charges related to corruption, causing financial loss and conspiracy to defraud the government. Prosecutors allege they participated in the fraudulent processing and payment of billions of shillings through fictitious or irregular activities linked to Parliament’s administration. The suspects denied the charges and were remanded as investigations continue.

The IGG has indicated that the investigations remain ongoing and that more individuals could be questioned as detectives continue examining the alleged misuse of public funds.

Under the Administration of Parliament Act, the Parliamentary Commission is mandated to appoint, confirm, promote and exercise disciplinary control over staff of Parliament. The acting appointments are intended to ensure the institution continues to operate normally while investigations and administrative processes are concluded.

As Parliament begins the work of the 12th Parliament, Gidudu will lead the Directorate of Communication and Public Affairs in coordinating public information, media relations, and stakeholder engagement, while helping maintain public confidence in the institution during one of the most challenging periods in its recent history.