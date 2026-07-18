Kasaija urges Finance Ministry staff to uphold integrity as he bows out

Former Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has urged the leadership and staff of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to uphold integrity and professionalism as they continue managing Uganda’s public finances following his departure from the ministry.

Kasaija made the remarks on Friday during a farewell luncheon held at Kampala Serena Hotel to honour outgoing and incoming ministers at the Ministry of Finance after serving as both State Minister and later Minister of Finance for the past 15 years.

Reflecting on his time at the ministry, Kasaija called on both the political and technical leadership to safeguard the values that have guided the institution throughout his tenure.

“I urge the leadership and staff of the Ministry of Finance to maintain integrity and protect the legacy we have built over the years. Integrity should remain the foundation of everything you do in managing the country’s resources,” Kasaija said.

The ceremony marked the official handover following the recent Cabinet changes and brought together senior government officials, ministry staff and heads of agencies affiliated with the Finance Ministry.

Finance Minister Henry Musasizi paid tribute to Kasaija for his leadership, describing him as a dedicated public servant who created an environment that enabled both political leaders and technical staff to effectively execute their responsibilities.

“I thank Hon. Matia Kasaija for successfully concluding his tour of duty with diligence and for providing a conducive environment that allowed both the political and technical teams to perform their duties effectively,” Musasizi said.

He also commended former Ministers of State Evelyn Anite, who served in charge of Investment and Privatisation, and Haruna Kasolo, who oversaw Microfinance and now serves as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, for their teamwork and cooperation during their time at the ministry.

Musasizi further expressed appreciation to the current Ministers of State, Amos Lugoloobi for Planning, Aminah Mukalazi for Privatisation and Investment, and Ciccy Mulondo for General Duties, as well as the ministry’s technical leadership headed by Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi.

The Finance Minister pledged to preserve Kasaija’s legacy, saying he had learnt valuable lessons from his predecessor and would continue serving with integrity.

“I have learnt a great deal from Hon. Kasaija and I pledge to build on the legacy he leaves behind. I will continue to serve with integrity and work hard to meet the expectations of Ugandans and the appointing authority, President Yoweri Museveni,” Musasizi said.

Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi thanked the outgoing ministers for their contribution to the ministry and welcomed the new political leadership, assuring them of the technical team’s full cooperation.

“Today we celebrate the spirit of service above self. We thank the outgoing ministers for their dedicated service and pledge our full support to the incoming leadership as we continue working towards transforming Uganda into a rich country,” Ggoobi said.

The farewell luncheon was attended by heads of institutions affiliated with the Finance Ministry, including the Bank of Uganda, the National Planning Authority, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the Private Sector Foundation Uganda and government owned financial institutions, among other senior government officials.