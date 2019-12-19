The newly appointed Senior Presidential Adviser, Eng. Monica Azuba Ntege, has handed over office to the new Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala who was elevated in the recent cabinet reshuffle. Wamala was formally State Minister for Transport.

During her leadership, the transport and works sector achieved key milestones including the revamping of Uganda Airlines and completion of major roads and others like the New Nile Bridge in Jinja. Ntege was appointed to the position in 2016. One of the first tasks that she was handed, soon after taking the oath as the works and transport minister, was to evaluate how the government of Uganda is going to revive the defunct Uganda Airlines. The national airline was liquidated in 2001, after it was deemed unprofitable.

In his remarks, Gen. Wamala lauded Eng. Azuba for diligently leading the sector and delivering on her mandate. “I want to pledge my total commitment, I am ready to work with the team to ensure that we deliver and take the sector to a higher level” he said.

Azuba was dropped alongside other former ministers like Eng. Irene Muloni, Charles Bakkabulindi, Erios Ida Nantaba and Abdul Nadduli