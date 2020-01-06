Uganda will be represented by thirteen boxers in different weight categories at the Africa Olympics Boxing Qualifiers that will take place in Dakar, Senegal next month.

The team was selected following completion of the qualifiers at MTN Arena Lugogo on Sunday evening.

The event was graced by Uganda Boxing federation president Moses Muhangi, Kasambya County (Mubende) Member of Parliament Mbwatekamwa Gaffa, Head of Women boxing in Uganda Boxing federation Sarah Kabwama, professional boxer Shafik Kiwanuka among other dignitaries.

Final Bombers team

Men: Disan Mubiru (Fly Weight), Isaac Masembe (Feather Weight), Yasin Adinan (Light weight), Shadir Musa (Welter Weight), David Ssemujju (middle weight), Joshua Male (Light Heavy weight), Alex Bwambale (Heavy weight) and Solomon Geko (super Heavy)

Women: Catherine Nanziri (Fly Weight), Susan Akello (feather Weight), Rebecca Amongin (Light weight), Emily Nakalema (Welter Weight) and Doreen Nassali (Middle weight)