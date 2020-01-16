The First Lady, Janet Museveni who also doubles as the Minister of Education and Sports, has explained that the decision to release 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations results tomorrow at Kampala Parents School (KPS) was based on the cost as the school’s administration will not charge any fee to have the function held there at the school.

Mrs Museveni said: “We are not paying anything to release the results there (KPS). We are strictly not willing to pay for halls when we have government halls.”

She said they normally use President’s Office Hall but currently has problems with its air conditioning system. “It has had problems with its air conditioning and has not been working and you don’t put people in areas where they have no fresh air …We are looking for other places where we can go and yet not pay. That is how we got to Kampala Parents,” she said.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will release results tomorrow Friday from Kampala Parents’ School. A total of 695,793 candidates sat for PLE, of whom 51.7 percent are girls.

The results for Uganda Ordinary Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations are expected to be released two weeks later, while those for Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) will be released by the end of February.

Candidates will be able to access their examination results via mobile phones as soon as they are released.

One will be required to send a well-formatted SMS as follows: Type “PLE, UCE, UACE,” leave a space, then type index number and send it to 6600 on networks as will be specified by the board at the time of the release of the results. There should be no spaces in the index number. For example, UCE U2769/018.