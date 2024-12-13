PSFU recognizes Uganda Baati’s community initiatives

Uganda Baati has been named the Community Development Champion of the Year at the 2nd Annual Private Sector Gala, an award recognizing the company’s profound impact on communities through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives under the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation.

Guided by its four CSR pillars- Health, Education, Shelter, and Environment, the leading steel manufacturer has consistently demonstrated its pledge to uplifting lives and nurturing sustainable development across Uganda.

Over the past year, the foundation has tackled diverse challenges with impactful results. Among its impactful projects, the re-roofing initiative at Nyamifura Primary School has provided better learning conditions for over 400 pupils, while Busoga College Mwiri in Jinja now serves 1,000 students in a more conducive learning environment. These efforts, coupled with training programs for graduates in partnership with PSFU and Mastercard, highlight the company’s dedication to fostering education and employability.

The health sector has also been a major focus. The clinics in Tororo and Kampala have improved access to medical services for over 500 individuals, offering family planning, immunizations, and disease testing. Through partnerships like the Kabaka’s Birthday Run, Rotary Cancer Run and Malaria Free Uganda, Uganda Baati has made strides in HIV/AIDS awareness, early cancer detection and malaria prevention. The North Ankole Mission Hospital project, which expanded access to maternal healthcare for one million mothers and children, stresses the company’s commitment to improving lives.

At Sanyu Babies Home, Uganda Baati transformed a dilapidated shelter into a safe, sustainable haven for abandoned children. Donating roofing materials, the initiative addressed health risks caused by leaking roofs and enabled rainwater harvesting, drastically reducing water bills. The new roof also supports solar water heaters, ensuring warm baths for the children while cutting electricity costs.

A skilling initiative was launched in Tororo District targeting over 260 out-of-school youth aged 16-25.

This program provides training in practical areas such as hairdressing, backyard gardening, roofing, and detergent making, while incorporating life skills like financial literacy and business management. Aimed at tackling youth unemployment and teenage pregnancies, the initiative empowers participants to create sustainable livelihoods.

Uganda Baati, in partnership with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) intensified efforts to restore forest cover in Uganda by replanting 10 hectares in Mubuku Central Forest Reserve, Kasese. This marked the second milestone in a four-year collaboration, following similar work in Kayunga. The initiative addresses deforestation’s impacts and promotes environmental sustainability.

The Safal Eye in the Wild photography competition has further heightened awareness about wildlife conservation and climate action. The 2023 edition themed “Drought in Focus,” in 2023 aimed to raise awareness about drought’s impact and promote environmental conservation. Participants from Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Tanzania showcased creative and powerful imagery that sparked discussions on climate action.

The company’s leadership is unified in its commitment to these causes. George Arodi, CEO of Uganda Baati, captures the essence of their work: “For us, it’s about empowering lives and driving sustainable progress. These projects are stories of resilience and transformation.”

George Mubiru, Manager of the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, highlighted the collective spirit behind these projects. “The success of our initiatives is as a result of the partnerships we’ve built with organizations like NFA, NEMA, PSFU, Uganda Police and many others. Together, we’re addressing critical gaps in shelter, education, healthcare, and environmental conservation.”

Ian Rumanyika, Head of External and Corporate Affairs, emphasized that Uganda Baati’s initiatives reflect its core values of care, partnerships and excellence. He remarked that the award serves as evidence of the lives the company has positively impacted and its forward-looking vision.

As Uganda Baati marks its 60 th anniversary, its accomplishments highlight a deliberate pledge to transforming communities and fostering meaningful progress. Through interventions in education, healthcare, shelter, and environmental restoration, the company demonstrates that corporate responsibility is about addressing real needs and creating tangible change.