The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has applauded the Ambassador of Japan to Uganda, H.E Kazuaki Kamenda for his exceptional efforts in supporting development in the country.

Kadaga said that Ambassador Kamenda has made an effort to solicit the support of the Japan government through the Official Development Assistance (ODA) in many development initiatives around the country.

“Kamenda helped raise funds for the construction of a girls’ dormitory school block in Kamuli which had been destroyed by a storm,” Kadaga said during a courtesy call paid by a delegation of Members of the Japan Assembly overseeing ODA projects in the country on Tuesday, 14 January 2019.

ODA is an arm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan set up to help developing nations with supplies, civil engineering and other development assistance.

The Speaker noted that Kamenda has always been available and quick to respond to many emergency situations and offer support in the shortest time possible.

Ambassador Kamenda has overseen various projects supported by the Japanese government through its ODA arm and the Japan International Cooperation Agency(JICA).

JICA offered the Ugandan government Shs460 billion loan for construction of the Kampala Metropolitan transmission line for electricity from the 600 MW Karuma dam as well as a loan for the construction of the Nile Bridge among others.

Similarly, in 2006 JICA provided credit for construction of the Bujagali power evacuation lines: the 220kV Bujagali-Kawanda line, 132kV Kawanda-Mutundwe line and 132kv Bujagali-Nalubale line.

In August 2019, Kameda pledged support of the Japan government through a Shs57 billion grant towards promotion of agriculture and agronomic development in eastern Uganda.

Kadaga said that his efforts in responding to development aid in Uganda have been well-noted and taken care of.