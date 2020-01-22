President Yoweri Museveni is set to officiate 34th National Resistance Movement (NRM) liberation day the celebrations which will take place at Ibanda Core PTC Grounds, Ibanda District.

This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme: ‘Celebrating NRM/A’s Patriotic struggle that ushered in national unity and socio economic transformation’.

According to minister for presidency, Esther Mbayo, Sunday 26th January 2020 marks exactly 34 years since our country was liberated from bad leadership and commenced on an unstoppable journey to socio-economic and political transformation.

“Liberation Day remind us about a fight for the people that is why it is called the people’s war.” She said.

She said the day was a climax of an armed conflict that began on 6th February, 1981 at Kabamba Barracks by the National Resistance Army fighters under leadership of Gen Yoweri Museveni ending in the capture of Kampala and restoring peace and order in the country.

Lasting five years, the NRA protracted people’s war had been executed consciously by ordinary citizens who exhibited extra ordinary heroism, sacrifice and skill bearing in mind that it was not their fight but a fight for the masses.

The history of the NRM/A struggle dates back in the 1970s during the regime of President Idd Amin who had captured state power through a coup in 1971.

President Yoweri Museveni who was a few years from the university began the protracted struggle during his exile life in Tanzania to restore democracy and rule of law in Uganda.

The end of Amin’s regime in 1979 and the coming in of the Uganda National Liberation Army did not solve issues. On the contrary, mismanagement became the order of the day and a state of anarchy was unleashed onto Ugandans.