Emirates Airline, and Stanbic Bank, Uganda’s largest commercial bank by assets have unveiled a special discount for customers, on flight tickets across Emirates First, Business and Economy class cabins using the bank’s Platinum Visa and Gold Credit Cards.

The offer applies for online bookings, and is valid from now until 14, November, 2020, for travel until the 14th of December, 2020. Stanbic Bank customers can enjoy discounted fares of 12 per cent across First and Business Class and 10 per cent for Economy Class.

Commenting on the partnership, John Gemin, Emirates Country Manager, Uganda, said; “At Emirates we are continuously looking at new opportunities for making our products accessible to Ugandan customers. The partnership with Stanbic Bank highlights our commitment in providing a chance to more people to explore a range of destinations at great value.”

Customers across all cabin classes can enjoy award-winning levels of comfort and care when travelling with Emirates; from the warm hospitality of its multinational cabin crew to having access to an expansive entertainment catalogue comprising of over 4,000 on-demand channels of the latest movies, music, and games on its entertainment platform, ice as well as regionally inspired meals and complimentary beverages. Families are also well catered for with dedicated products and services for children of all ages.

Kevin Wingfield, the Executive Director Stanbic Bank Uganda said; “Our customers will enjoy special tailor-made packages offered seasonally for specific travel periods, by Emirates. Stanbic Bank also offers a wide range of benefits to its Private Banking customers which range from access to our full range of wealth, insurance, transactional, and financing solutions as well as many partner discounts and rewards. A range of foreign exchange solutions are also at your disposal to cater for all your business and leisure travel needs,”

This offer comes in time for the popular Dubai Shopping Festival the ultimate shoppers’ paradise which goes on until 1 February, 2020. During this festival, Dubai’s malls and shopping destinations come to life. Shoppers can find unbeatable deals on everything, ranging from fashion and jewelry to electronics and accessories. There are also family activities and live shows that take place throughout out the city. Emirates is currently offering 10kgs of extra baggage for those travelling within this period.

Ugandans can also book their flights to Dubai in time to attend the Expo 2020, which is the world’s most awaited event that commences in October 2020. The Expo 2020 Dubai will be a celebration of human brilliance and achievements and will also be an opportunity for people to connect from different corners of the world, experience the best of art, culture, technology, innovation and invention and to set into motion millions of new thoughts and ideas. Perfectly themed on Mobility, Opportunity, and Sustainability, Dubai Expo 2020 is expected to be grander than its grandeur.

Emirates flies daily between Entebbe and Dubai. EK730 flight takes off from Entebbe every day at 4.20 pm and lands in Dubai at 10.50 pm.

Emirates connects people and places around the globe, inspiring travel and facilitating trade across 158 destinations in 84 countries. On-board its modern and efficient fleet of 271 aircraft, Emirates offers award-winning comfort and service, delivered by friendly cabin crew representing over 130 nationalities.