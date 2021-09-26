Standard Chartered Bank has launched its first kiosk bank outlet at Capital Shoppers, Ntinda.

Kiosk banking is a low model which creates a new touchpoint located in a high traffic area where clients can access the bank’s digital service with human touch. With a resource at hand with in kiosk, clients are able to make instant inquiries and be efficiently serviced or supported even as they Make their other banking transactions on their own.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO Albert Saltson said: ” With technological revolution and fast paced development within the banking sector, our niche and leverage hinges on innovation. The launch of kiosk banking was in response to a review of our footprint presence and locations within the city and neighbouring towns. Subsequently, we embarked on providing a solution that would meet our client’s preference.”

“We believe in making a day-to-day banking easier by providing a comprehensive range of digital solutions that meet the various needs of our stakeholders. As our clients continue to embrace digital banking solutions, we are listening to their needs of our and tailoring solutions to meet their expectations and their evolving needs and trends in order to remain relevant and deliver our aspirations to be the main digital bank for our clients,” he said.

The Head of consumer, private and business banking, Moses Rutahigwa said: ” We are heavily investing in various technologies to improve our efficiency through whatever channel the client prefers and whenever the client wants it. With the launch of kiosk banking, we give our customers yet another reason to join a dynamic, reliable and trusted brand that has been in operation in the Ugandan market for over 109 years.

“Our brand promise remains to be here for good. So we will continue to evolve with the times and continue to walk the journey with you” he said

Ms Eva Ngabirano, the proprietor of Capital Shoppers said ” we are excited about this additional partnership with Standard Chartered Bank. I congratulate them on this customer centric innovation. This kiosk banking outlet is certainly a necessary and will greatly improve both our client’s experience as they will be able to make free withdrawals.”

She commended the bank for remaining sensitive and responsive which has enable them to remain relevant in the market.

” With the recent innovation, the bank continues to demonstrate that it is going extra mile to cater to the changing needs of it’s clients through digital strategy. The bank ensures that it’s brick and mortar branches are strongly complemented with investments in technology to break barriers

In traditional banking,” she said.