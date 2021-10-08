Mr. Steven Mugalo, a Fuso driver from Kamuli has today received a brand-new Elf truck in the ongoing Jjuza Akameeza promotion.

Five customers also walked away with fuel worth Shs 1 million worth of prizes during the second grand draw ceremony held at Shell Elgon in Mbale.

“We are pleased to be handing over the second brand new Elf truck and fuel worth Shs 1 million each to 5 lucky winners from Eastern Uganda today. This campaign is our way of rewarding our customers for their continued support and will be valid until 13th November 2021. I encourage all motorists across the country to participate to stand a chance to win,” said Moses Kebba, Marketing Manager, Vivo Energy Uganda.

To participate, motorists must purchase Shell FuelSave Diesel worth Shs 50,000 or more to enter into a grand draw. The prizes up for grabs include one Toyota Hiace (Drone) vans, one Elf truck, monthly prizes of fuel worth Shs 1 million each for 15 winners (5 winners per month) and t-shirts, caps, key rings and assorted food supplies popularly known as ‘Kameeza’.

Steven Mugalo, a Fuso driver from Kamuli could not hide his excitement upon being handed the car keys. “Today is a good day for me because I am happy to be among the lucky winners. When I heard about this promotion, I was hesitant to participate but the pump attendant at Shell Kumi encouraged me to give it a try since I had nothing to lose. Receiving the keys to my brand new Toyota Hiace is a dream come true because I am now my own boss. I am hopeful that things are going to turn around for my family. I want to tell drivers out there who doubt like I did that it’s possible to win.”

So far 41,744 customers have received prizes that range from monthly prizes of fuel worth Shs 1 million, t-shirts, caps, key rings, instant fuel of up to Shs 10,000 and assorted home groceries popularly known as ‘Kameeza’ as well as one grand prize of a Toyota Hiace (Drone) van all of which are worth Shs 380 million.

Prizes worth Shs 300 million are still up for grabs including, instant fuel, brand new cars and fuel worth Shs 15 million.