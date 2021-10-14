The NRM Vice Chairperson for Buganda regionm, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi has said that the formation of pressure groups by the different political players is aimed at undermining political parties in the multiparty dispensation in the country.

Kiwanda’s words come at a time when Dr Kizza Besigye, a four time Presidential Candidate launched a new pressure group named People’s Front for Transition (PFT) a force aimed at overthrowing the gov’t of Gen Yoweri Museveni.

“These pressure groups are not formed in good faith because they try to paint a picture that multi party politics is not working well in the country and that the only way is use waves and pressure groups to take power,” he said.

Kiwanda said there is a lot of hate speech especially from the opposition political players whose words can easily lead Uganda into an insurgency.

“Uganda is a peaceful country with no one interested in war especially when people look back at where this country came from. these pressure group are fronts that the opposition wants to use to cause chaos, start riots and bring about insecurity in the country,” Kiwanda said.