Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a South African woman.

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Scredojevic was found guilty of two sexual assault counts committed in Gqeberha while coaching Zambia in the COSAFA games in December 2020.

“Earlier this morning, the Port Elizabeth regional court found former Zambian national football team coach, Milutin Sredojevic, …guilty of two counts of sexual assault,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement.

The Serbian coach has been sentenced to three years imprisonment, which are suspended for five years. Sredojevic’s legal representatives have been granted leave to appeal the decision.