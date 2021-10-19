Ms Hope Kivengere, former Press Secretary to President Yoweri Museveni has died. She died at Nakasero Hospital

She served between 1986-2001 before she was replaced by Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, she is a daughter to Bishop Festo Kivengere a respected Anglican evangelist who helped build church through christian revival movement in South Western and in Uganda in general.

Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Linda Nabusayi announced her passing on describing her as a great civil servant.