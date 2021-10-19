Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze has said that an unknown pang-wielding man invaded her home last night and threatened to kill her.

The tearing MP said she woke up in the night but only to see that all the lights in her bedroom were off. She thought that the bulbs had blown but only to hear an unknown assailant in her bedroom.

The MP avers that the suspected killer accessed her home through the neighbor’s compound which is apparently not fenced and made his way to the bedroom.

“My husband was in the living where he usually says his morning prayers at the time when the killer invaded my bedroom. He switched off the lights in my bedroom but there was light in the rest of the rooms in the house,” she said.

Rating her ordeal, Nambooze said on hearing that there was a stranger in the house; she jumped into the bathroom to save her life but only to hear the assailant calling her back.

“Come back, face the wall and say your last prayers because I am going to kill you,” the assailant said. She however does not recount on how the killer left the house.

The invading of Nambooze’s home follows sporadic killings of people in Masaka grater region and other places where leaflets are dropped bearing warning messages.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, 28 have been hacked by the panga-wielding assistants in the country.