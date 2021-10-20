Church of Uganda has warned fraudsters against leasing Bubulo Girls High School land.

Parents of Bubulo Girls in Manafwa district petitioned the leadership of Church of Uganda over the continued leasing of land by school board members and officials of Mbale Diocese.

The parents protest what they call illegal by a section of board members and church officials to lease seven acres to private investors at the expense of the school.

Stories Continues after ad

“We have seen an advert by a one Acom Anna Mary, Head teacher/Secretary to the Board of Bubulo Girls High School, dated 8th October 2021, purporting to lease out the captioned land. The church Land Policy vests powers of approving use of church land in the Registered Trustees of the Province of Church of Uganda,” reads part of the letter from Rev. Canon William Ongeng, the Provincial Secretary to the Bishop Mbale Diocese, Rev Patrick Gidudu.

The letter reminds the Bishop that land use decisions at diocese level shall be approved by the Diocesan Council which shall recommend it to the Registered Trustees of Church of Uganda. In addition, the Registered Trustees shall appraise land proposals of the business nature from dioceses for commercial, financial and economic feasibility.

Further, all land transactions shall be prepared in the names of Registered Trustees of church of Uganda and church commissioners as the Executors.

The board of trustees established a standing committee to review all land use proposals after which it makes a report for consideration by the full Board of Trustees.

A Board of Trustees standing committee is scheduled to meet on 26th October 2021.

“You are advised to submit the proposed lease request of the above land to the chairman of the board of trustees for possible consideration by the standing committee during the above or other subsequent meeting,” the letter reads.

Bubulo Girls High School is one of the Church of Uganda traditional founded school in Manafwa which was formerly part of the greater Mbale district. The land under contestion was a donation from the community to the church.