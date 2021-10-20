A police officer clad in Field Force Unity (FFU) uniform has fallen off a patrol truck transporting the National Unity Platform (NUP) councilors who had gone to forcefully reopen the renovated Old Taxi Park.

Councilors who included Farida Nakabugo, Moses Kataabu and other individuals were arrested earlier today for among other flaunting Covid-19 guidelines and holding illegal assembly. At the arrest, Farida could not fit in the mobile detention truck and thus police failed to lock its door. One of the officers decided to ride on the swinging door in a bid to stop suspects from escaping.

As the driver turned on Namirembe road, the officer fell off the truck and lost consciousness. His colleagues however rushed him to an unknown health facility.

Yesterday, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) postponed the reopening of Old Taxi Park. “KCCA wishes to inform the general public and other key stakeholders that the Old Taxi Park will not be reopened tomorrow (today) 20th October, 2021 as earlier scheduled,” KCCA said in a statement.

Last month, KCCA said it will open the park on October 20, 2021 after renovating administration offices, fencing the park, and demarcating stages.

On May 7 2020, KCCA embarked on works that involved drainage improvements, parking area and embankment construction and beautification of the park.

In 2018 KCCA received a Shs 3 billion grant from the government of Netherlands for redevelopment of Old Taxi Park. The proposed redevelopment of the Old Taxi Park is linked to the just completed Urban Transport Master Plan where KCCA plans to provide residents of Kampala with fast and reliable public transport services by 2040.

The renovated Taxi Park is expected to increase the economic potential of more than 25,000 people who work in this area. This will benefit passengers, taxi drivers, conductors, food vendors and small business owners.