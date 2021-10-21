The Uganda Child Cancer Foundation (UCCF) is set to launch a new podcast aimed at raising awareness about Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs). The podcast will be available on Youtube, Spotify, Audiomark among other streaming channels

Dubbed LIVE IT UP Podcast, the podcast will focus on lessons, life and survivorship with Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). It has been made possible through a partnership with The Tribe UG and the Uganda Cancer Institute.

In Uganda, according to the 2014 NCD survey, 33% of annual deaths are attributed to the five leading NCDs; cardio-vascular diseases, cancers, diabetes, Chronic Respiratory Diseases and Mental Health and Substance Abuse. NCDs kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally. (According to the World Health Organization, WHO).

Stories Continues after ad

Despite these weary statistics, a great deal of people have battled these diseases and been cured. It takes us all together to reduce the cancer burden and other NCDs to zero.

The Live It UP Podcast promises to be a platform to share knowledge that will help people make better health and lifestyle choices.

“UCCF is proud to bring The Live It Up Podcast to the world for the first time so as to ease understanding of NCD prevention and control through dialogue with health workers,policy makers, survivors & caretakers sharing experiences on living with NCD. We hope this podcast enhances survivorship and initiates conversations leading to advocacy and increase in knowledge on Non communicable diseases,” a statement from UCCF reads.

According to the statement from UCCF, the podcast will kickstart on Tuesday October 26th 2021 and will feature oncologists, civil society and stakeholders in cancer care in Uganda. It will be available on Youtube, Spotify, Audiomack, Apple podcasts and others.

It will be hosted by Brandy Valentine featuring guests like Dr. Jackson Orem, ED Uganda Cancer Institute, Dr. Noleb Mugisha, Dr. Joyce Kambugu Balagadde of Uganda Cancer Institute, Paul Ebusu of Uganda Cancer Society among other opinion leaders.

The podcast according to officials from UCCF will cover topics to do with what Cancer in general is, Cancers in children, how civil society is playing a role in the fight against cancer, the role of media in the cancer fight, among others.

“We hope to reach out to as many people as possible so that they become aware of what cancer is, where to get treatment, how to reduce the risk of getting cancer but also covering the journey of Uganda Cancer Institute,” officials added.

UCCF supports children and young people suffering from cancer in Uganda, by providing direct treatment and social support to children made vulnerable by limited resources, and advocates for cancer control and management.